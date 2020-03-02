Melissa McCarthy welcomes Ruth and Rhoda, cross-country cycling sisters; Oliver, a future police officer; Avett, a piano prodigy; Yolanda, Martin Luther King Jr.'s activist granddaughter; and Hunnay, a hula champion .
Available until 06/10/20
Appearing:Steve Harvey
Tags: little big shots, nbc little big shots, melissa mccarthy, Ellen DeGeneres, ben falcone, kids, Children, talented kids, remarkable kids, Passion, hard work, cute, amazing, inspiring, cycling, police officer, piano, hula, activist
S4 E243 minTV-PGFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.