In the season finale, Melissa McCarthy welcomes Jerry, a space expert; Caca, a soul singer; and Lele, a sugar artist. She also revisits some fun and inspirational moments with previous Little Big Shots.
Available until 06/24/20
Appearing:Steve Harvey
Tags: little big shots, nbc little big shots, melissa mccarthy, Ellen DeGeneres, ben falcone, kids, Children, talented kids, remarkable kids, Passion, hard work, cute, amazing, inspiring
S4 E1343 minTV-GFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.