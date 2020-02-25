Melissa McCarthy Thinks Crochet Artist Jonah Will Change the World - Little Big Shots

Jonah loves to crochet and wants to use his talents to make the world a better place.
Appearing:Steve Harvey
Tags: little big shots, melissa mccarthy, Ellen DeGeneres, melissa mccarthy little big shots, crochet, ethiopia, ethiopian, adopted, rascal, July 4th, good day for a new american, 38 behavioral slips, roots ethiopia, charity
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.