Mariachi singer Mateo brings Melissa McCarthy and the Little Big Shots audience to their feet.
Appearing:Melissa McCarthy
Tags: little big shots, melissa mccarthy, melissa mccarthy little big shots, mateo, mariachi, mariachi singer, Mexico, Passion, mariachi band, singer, big voice, 4-year-old, melissa mccarthy and mateo, song, Singing, Guitar
S4 E12 minCurrent PreviewReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.