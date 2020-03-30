Cavanaugh shares his story of being bullied in preschool and how that lead to creating the non-profit Cool & Dope on Little Big Shots.
Appearing:Steve Harvey
Tags: little big shots, melissa mccarthy, melissa mccarthy little big shots, cavanaugh, bullying, Anti-Bullying, anti-bullying campaign, cool and dope, weird, crying, physical bullying, emotional bullying, cyberbullying, be brave
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.