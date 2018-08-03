Little Big Shots: Steve Harvey Reacts!

Little Big Shots
These talented, hilarious kids know how to get a rise out of Steve Harvey! Watch the Season 3 special premiere of Little Big Shots, Sunday, March 18 at 7/6c on NBC.

Appearing:Steve Harvey
She's Crazy for Cotton Candy!
CLIP 07/12/18
Magnificent Norteño Duo Sings "Open Up Your Heart" by Buck Owens
CLIP 07/12/18
Little Film Fanatic
CLIP 07/12/18
An Illusion You Have to See
CLIP 07/12/18
Amazing Contemporary Dancers
CLIP 07/12/18
Adorable Twin Singers from Spain
CLIP 07/11/18
He's a Rising Star!
CLIP 07/05/18
He Can Run 20 Miles Per Hour!
CLIP 07/05/18
Youngest Ever Accepted to The Juilliard School
CLIP 07/05/18
Logrolling World Champion
CLIP 06/28/18
Rubik's Cube Kid Will Have Your Head Spinning!
CLIP 06/28/18
She's 5 and Has Read 2,000 Books!
CLIP 06/28/18
Leo's Amazing Dino Knowledge
CLIP 06/27/18
Smarts vs. Street Smarts
CLIP 06/21/18
Justin's Got Soul!
CLIP 06/21/18
Blayze Is Back!
CLIP 06/21/18
Incredible Little Dog Trainer
CLIP 06/21/18
Little Irish Snooker Champ
CLIP 06/14/18
Little Painter Will Win Your Heart
CLIP 06/14/18
Steve Plays Cupid
CLIP 05/18/18
Tiny Dribbler
CLIP 04/29/18
He's Got a Mind for Automobiles!
CLIP 04/29/18
The Kids Razz Steve
CLIP 04/27/18
That's One Strong 7-Year-Old!
CLIP 04/22/18
6-Year-Old Author and Entrepreneur
CLIP 04/22/18
Little Chef Kicha
CLIP 04/22/18
Inspirational 7-Year-Old Golfer
CLIP 04/20/18
He Loves History and We Love Him!
CLIP 04/15/18
5-Year-Old Sportscaster
CLIP 04/15/18
Incredible Kid Magician
CLIP 04/13/18
Kid Calculators
CLIP 04/08/18
Little Soccer Sensation
CLIP 04/08/18
Fall in Love with These Little Drummers
CLIP 04/08/18
Amazing Little Farmer
CLIP 03/25/18
He's Six and a Star Volunteer
CLIP 03/25/18
Steve Walks on Water
CLIP 03/25/18
The Kiriku Brothers
CLIP 03/18/18
He's Five and Knows More Than You
CLIP 03/18/18
A Seven-Year-Old Math Master
CLIP 03/18/18
He's Six, Scottish and Sassy
CLIP 03/18/18
Reagan and Buddy
CLIP 03/18/18
Steve and Brandon Jam
CLIP 06/14/17
The Diabolos
CLIP 06/07/17
Ping-Pong Powerhouses
CLIP 05/31/17
Katherine's Beautiful Mind
CLIP 05/14/17
The Planet Is in Good Hands
CLIP 05/07/17
Archery Like You've Never Seen It
CLIP 04/30/17
Akash Spells Words from the Hood
CLIP 04/23/17
Gospel Girl Is Fierce
CLIP 04/09/17
Steve Harvey's Life as a Comic Book
CLIP 04/02/17
Get to Know the Little Mermaid Girl
CLIP 03/26/17
Four-Year-Old Geography Wiz
CLIP 03/19/17
She's Smitten with Skeletons!
CLIP 03/05/17
Inspirational Young Singer
CLIP 03/05/17
Seven-Year-Old Theater Critic
CLIP 05/01/16
Wise Beyond His Years
CLIP 04/17/16
Baby Math Genius
CLIP 04/10/16
Too Cute for Words
CLIP 04/03/16
Steve Tries His Hand at Ventriloquism
CLIP 03/27/16
Yoshi, the Three-Year-Old Ninja Warrior
CLIP 03/20/16
Four-Year-Old Piano Prodigy
CLIP 03/13/16
Four-Year-Old Basketball Trick Shot Whiz
CLIP 03/08/16
