Melissa McCarthy brings us a night of pint-sized musicians with WanMor, soul singing brothers; Clifton & Melody, a sibling jazz/funk duo; Justin, a little drummer; and William, a piano prodigy.

S4 E5 | 03/22/20
Great Big Little Music Show
S4 E4 | 03/15/20
Best Day of My Life
S4 E3 | 03/08/20
Icing on the Cake
S4 E2 | 03/01/20
You Be You
S4 E1 | 02/24/20
You Don't Have to Be Big, to Be a Big Deal
