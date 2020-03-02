Police Officer Oliver introduces his dog Ruby to Melissa, and Melissa has a surprise for Oliver.
Appearing:Melissa McCarthy
Tags: little big shots, melissa mccarthy, melissa mccarthy little big shots, officer oliver, Oliver, too cute tickets, dog, puppy, Fetch, officer laura, hugs, dog toys, Batman, superman, police, police officer, police officer oliver
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.