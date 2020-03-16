Little Big Shots
Best Day of My Life
Melissa McCarthy introduces Aidan, a young magician; Parker, a pint-sized author; Joe, a doodle artist; Jerry, an astronomy expert; Ryan, a recycling CEO; and Ayn, a soul singer.

Season 4
  Season 4

Episodes

NEW
S4 E12 | 05/24/20
Lean on Me
NEW
S4 E13 | 05/24/20
The World Just Touches My Heart
S4 E11 | 05/17/20
Endless Dreams That Are Reachable
S4 E10 | 05/03/20
Together We'll See It Through
S4 E9 | 04/26/20
Strong Is the New Pretty
S4 E8 | 04/19/20
Be Mighty
S4 E7 | 04/05/20
I May Be Short but My Dreams Are Giant
S4 E6 | 03/29/20
On Top of the World
S4 E5 | 03/22/20
Great Big Little Music Show
S4 E4 | 03/15/20
Best Day of My Life
S4 E3 | 03/08/20
Icing on the Cake
S4 E2 | 03/01/20
You Be You
S4 E1 | 02/24/20
You Don't Have to Be Big, to Be a Big Deal
Clips

Brazilian Singer CaCa Delivers an Amazing Performance of "I Put a Spell on You" - Little Big Shots
CLIP 05/23/20
Lele's Sugar Paintings Are Pretty Sweet - Little Big Shots
CLIP 05/23/20
Magician Aidan Has Been Using His Time at Home to Learn a Few New Tricks - Little Big Shots
CLIP 05/23/20
Advocate Vivian Wants to Play with Female Toy Soliders, So She Writes Letters! - Little Big Shots
CLIP 05/23/20
The Albert Kids Try to Sniff Out Clues to Find Their Giant Lawn Nose - Little Big Shots
CLIP 05/23/20
Ten-Year-Old Selah Is the Youngest Climber to Reach the Top of El Capitan - Little Big Shots
CLIP 05/23/20
First-Grader Astronomy Expert Jerry Shares His Love of Space with Melissa - Little Big Shots
CLIP 05/23/20
Safer at Home with Vacuum Aficionado Bailey - Little Big Shots
CLIP 05/23/20
Eight-Year-Old Asher Dreams of Being a Paralympian - Little Big Shots
CLIP 05/23/20
Safer at Home with Rocker Finley - Little Big Shots
CLIP 05/23/20
Gospel Singer Keedron Gets the Audience to Their Feet Performing "Oh Happy Day" - Little Big Shots
CLIP 05/23/20
Young Diplomat Havana Shows How a Girl with a Book Is a Girl That Is Unstoppable - Little Big Shots
CLIP 05/15/20
Corbin Showcases a Ballet Dance for Melissa McCarthy and Misty Copeland - Little Big Shots
CLIP 05/15/20
Finley Channels Jerry Lee Lewis As He Performs "Whole Lotta Shakin'" - Little Big Shots
CLIP 05/15/20
Eight-Year-Old Rosie's Story of Art and Joy Will Make You Smile - Little Big Shots
CLIP 05/15/20
Incredible Dynamite Gymnast Arren Performs an Amazing Balance Beam Routine - Little Big Shots
CLIP 05/15/20
Safer at Home with Oliver and Arabella - Little Big Shots
CLIP 05/15/20
LGBTQ Rights Advocate and Former Kid Governor Inspires - Little Big Shots
CLIP 05/03/20
Twelve-Year-Old Annie Sings the Etta James Song "Something's Got a Hold on Me" - Little Big Shots
CLIP 05/03/20
Melissa McCarthy Learns How to Stack Dice from a Seven-Year-Old - Little Big Shots
CLIP 05/03/20
Melissa McCarthy and Indoor Skydiving Champion Charlie Take Flight - Little Big Shots
CLIP 05/03/20
Safer at Home with Cavanaugh, Ruth and Rhoda - Little Big Shots
CLIP 05/03/20
10-Year-Old Brayden's Dream Is to Feed the Homeless - Little Big Shots
CLIP 05/01/20
The Property Brothers Surprise a Young Interior Designer - Little Big Shots
CLIP 04/26/20
Melissa McCarthy Learns Jiu Jitsu from a World Champion - Little Big Shots
CLIP 04/26/20
Melissa Tears Up as Daddy and Daughter Duo Dance to MAJOR.'s "Why I Love You" - Little Big Shots
CLIP 04/26/20
Although She Lost Her Leg, Dancer Tessa Knows to Never Give Up - Little Big Shots
CLIP 04/26/20
LA Dodger Justin Turner Gives Baseball Expert Dylan a Tour of the Stadium - Little Big Shots
CLIP 04/26/20
Eleven-Year-Old Aussie Raises Awareness and Funds for Australia's Drought - Little Big Shots
CLIP 04/26/20
Young Parson's Dream Is to Be a UPS Delivery Driver - Little Big Shots
CLIP 04/17/20
Penmanship Champion Sara Proves That a Girl Without Hands Can Do Anything - Little Big Shots
CLIP 04/17/20
Six-Year-Old Tutu Is a Haircutting Guru - Little Big Shots
CLIP 04/17/20
Pickling Parker Partakes of Pickles with Melissa McCarthy - Little Big Shots
CLIP 04/17/20
Seven-Year-Old Victory Performing Mozart's "Queen of the Night" in German - Little Big Shots
CLIP 04/17/20
Savannah Performs Sara Bareilles' "Brave" in American Sign Language - Little Big Shots
CLIP 04/05/20
Kinley, AKA Miss Sassy Pants, Has a Dance-Off with tWitch - Little Big Shots
CLIP 04/05/20
Five-Year-Old Master Caleb Is the World's Youngest Motivational Speaker - Little Big Shots
CLIP 04/05/20
Young Clothing Designer Matthew Spends the Afternoon Draping with Zac Posen - Little Big Shots
CLIP 04/05/20
Animal Rescue Enthusiast Roman Works with Melissa McCarthy to Get Dogs Adopted - Little Big Shots
CLIP 04/03/20
From the Czech Republic, Twins Alex and Maxim Give an Incredible Jazz Performance - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/29/20
Noah and Melissa McCarthy Channel Their Inner Bob Ross Through Their Paintings - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/29/20
Spelling Bee Champion Kirsten Is Fluent in English, Spanish, Mandarin and Tagalog - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/29/20
Nidal Tries to Break His Record of 23 Flips - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/29/20
Melissa Gets Emotional Talking to Anti-Bullying Champion Cavanaugh - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/29/20
Melissa McCarthy Competes Against Geography Whiz Arabella - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/27/20
Melissa McCarthy Calls Piano Prodigy William a "True Virtuoso" - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/22/20
Clifton & Melody Join Drummer Justin on Lenny Kravitz's "Are You Gonna Go My Way" - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/22/20
Clifton & Melody Bring the Funk with Their Take on Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/22/20
Little Big Shots Supergroup Performs Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/22/20
Astronomy Expert Jerry and Melissa McCarthy Visit Mars - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/15/20
Do You Know More About Recycling Than Melissa McCarthy? - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/15/20
Joe's Doodles Have Taken Over the Set - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/15/20
Aidan Teaches Melissa How to Be a Confident, Charismatic and Cool Magician - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/15/20
Ayn Sings the Etta James Classic "At Last" - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/15/20
Four-Year-Old Best-Selling Author of Parker Looks Up - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/13/20
The Kids Make Melissa McCarthy Laugh with Cheese and Interrupting Cows - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/11/20
Basketball Sensation Samaya Demos Tricks for Melissa McCarthy and UCLA Bruins - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/08/20
Columbian Baker Samuel Teaches Melissa McCarthy How to Make a Unicorn Cake - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/08/20
Wheelchair Dancers Mayli and Chelsie Hill Are Strong, Capable and Brave - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/08/20
Melissa McCarthy Drives Serenading Brooke and Her Dad Around the Backlot - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/08/20
Melissa McCarthy Gets Schooled by a Child Genius - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/06/20
If Kids Ruled the World! - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/04/20
Child Police Officer Oliver, His K9 Officer Ruby and Melissa McCarthy Love Hugs - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/01/20
Octavia Spencer and Martin Luther King Jr.'s Granddaughter Visit MLK's Home - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/01/20
Melissa McCarthy and Two Young Sisters Ride Cross-Country... Sorta - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/01/20
Seven-Year-Old Blind Pianist Performs Elton John's "Rocket Man" - Little Big Shots
CLIP 03/01/20
Hawaiian Dancer Hunnay Performs Hula as Keala Settle Sings - Little Big Shots
CLIP 02/28/20
Vacuum-Lover Bailey: An Old Man Trapped in an 8-Year-Old's Body - Little Big Shots
CLIP 02/24/20
Ellen DeGeneres Challenges Child Ping-Pong Star Yiyi as Melissa McCarthy Refs - Little Big Shots
CLIP 02/24/20
Melissa McCarthy Thinks Crochet Artist Jonah Will Change the World - Little Big Shots
CLIP 02/24/20
Mighty 4-Year-Old Madison Gives Melissa McCarthy a Princess Makeover - Little Big Shots
CLIP 02/24/20
New Host Melissa McCarthy Wants to Help Shine the Light on Remarkable Kids - Little Big Shots
CLIP 02/24/20
Melissa McCarthy Gives a 4-Year-Old Mariachi Singer a Standing Ovation - Little Big Shots
CLIP 02/21/20
Season 4 Brings Incredible Talent and Melissa McCarthy - Little Big Shots
CLIP 01/07/19
