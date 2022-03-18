Also available on the nbc app

Wendy Healy must deal with the release of a new book, portraying her as a bad mother, by her rival, Janice Lasher. With both the public's and Lasher's eye on Wendy, she decides to bring her daughter with her to a "Women in Media" luncheon that does not go according to plan. Wendy is also faced with a tough decision about whether to allow a young actress star in a racy film. Meanwhile, Nico makes a decision to slow down the affair with Kirby and the relationship takes an unexpected turn. Elsewhere, Victory decides that it is time to introduce Mr. Joe Bennett to the girls, which will play a major role in which direction the relationship will go.

Appearing: Brooke Shields Kim Raver Lindsay Price Paul Blackthorne Andrew McCarthy Robert Buckley

2008