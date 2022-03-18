Main Content

Lipstick Jungle
S1 E302/21/08

Chapter Three: Pink Poison
Wendy Healy must deal with the release of a new book, portraying her as a bad mother, by her rival, Janice Lasher. With both the public's and Lasher's eye on Wendy, she decides to bring her daughter with her to a "Women in Media" luncheon that does not go according to plan. Wendy is also faced with a tough decision about whether to allow a young actress star in a racy film. Meanwhile, Nico makes a decision to slow down the affair with Kirby and the relationship takes an unexpected turn. Elsewhere, Victory decides that it is time to introduce Mr. Joe Bennett to the girls, which will play a major role in which direction the relationship will go.

Appearing:Brooke ShieldsKim RaverLindsay PricePaul BlackthorneAndrew McCarthyRobert Buckley
S1 E343 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
2008
  • Season 1
  • Season 2

