Wendy finds out Shane is still thinking about going on tour with Natasha Bedingfield, which puts a strain on their marriage. Nico's search for parenthood stops briefly when a "New Media" executive challenges her sovereignty. However, the new problems at work result in a new level of intimacy between Nico and Griffin.

Appearing: Brooke Shields Kim Raver Lindsay Price Paul Blackthorne Andrew McCarthy Robert Buckley

2008