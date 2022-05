Also available on the nbc app

Nico adjusts to being a widow, but seeing her husband's former student and secret lover only makes it harder. Victory begins repairs on her new store and meets a contractor named Rodrigo who she might be interested in. Meanwhile, Wendy learns her latest film is in jeopardy.

Available until 01/02/23

Appearing: Brooke Shields Kim Raver Lindsay Price Paul Blackthorne Andrew McCarthy Robert Buckley

S2 E2 43 min TV-14 Full Episode Drama Primetime

2008