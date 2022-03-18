Also available on the nbc app

Nico, haunted by her infidelity, is given a photograph that Kirby took of her during their affair. She debates whether she should tell Charles the truth and decides to go to extreme measures to save the marriage. Wendy decides to stop working so hard and spend more time at home after she finds Maddie at a bar. Wendy finds being a home-body extremely difficult, especially when her mother comes to the city for a visit, unannounced. Meanwhile, Joe is desperately pursuing Victory, who finds it difficult to avoid him. She hires a publicist, Dahlia Morales, to help brand her business and find a retail space, in an effort to move on from her previous relationship.

Appearing: Brooke Shields Kim Raver Lindsay Price Paul Blackthorne Andrew McCarthy Robert Buckley

S2 E1 43 min TV-14 Full Episode Drama Primetime

2008