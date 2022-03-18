PREMIERE
Main Content
Lipstick Jungle
WATCH EPISODES
S2 E109/24/08
Chapter Eight: Pandora's Box
Also available on the nbc app
Nico, haunted by her infidelity, is given a photograph that Kirby took of her during their affair. She debates whether she should tell Charles the truth and decides to go to extreme measures to save the marriage. Wendy decides to stop working so hard and spend more time at home after she finds Maddie at a bar. Wendy finds being a home-body extremely difficult, especially when her mother comes to the city for a visit, unannounced. Meanwhile, Joe is desperately pursuing Victory, who finds it difficult to avoid him. She hires a publicist, Dahlia Morales, to help brand her business and find a retail space, in an effort to move on from her previous relationship.
Available until 01/02/23
Appearing:Brooke ShieldsKim RaverLindsay PricePaul BlackthorneAndrew McCarthyRobert Buckley
Tags: Lipstick Jungle, Season 1, Full Episode, Episode 7, Chapter Seven: Carpe Threesome, Difficult, relationships, In Between, cheating, Baby, Hospital, Wendy, Wendy Healy, Nico, Nico Reilly, Kim Raver, Victory, Victory Ford, Kirby, Kirby Atwood, Joe, Joe Benne
S2 E143 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
2008
- Season 1
- Season 2
Episodes
- NEWS2 E2 | 10/01/08Chapter Nine: Help!
- NEWS2 E3 | 10/08/08Chapter Ten: Let It Be
- NEWS2 E4 | 10/22/08Chapter Eleven: The F-Word
- NEWS2 E5 | 10/29/08Chapter Twelve: Scary, Scary Night!
- NEWS2 E6 | 10/31/08Chapter Thirteen: The Lyin', the Bitch and the Wardrobe
- NEWS2 E7 | 11/07/08Chapter Fourteen: Let the Games Begin
- NEWS2 E8 | 11/14/08Chapter Fifteen: The Sisterhood of the Traveling Prada
- NEWS2 E9 | 11/21/08Chapter Sixteen: Guess Who's Not Coming to Dinner
- NEWS2 E10 | 12/05/08Chapter Seventeen: Bye, Bye Baby
- NEWS2 E11 | 12/12/08Chapter Eighteen: Indecent Exposure
- NEWS2 E12 | 01/02/09Chapter Nineteen: Lovers' Leap
- NEWS2 E13 | 01/09/09Chapter Twenty: La Vie en Pose
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.