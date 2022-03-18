Main Content

Lipstick Jungle
S2 E109/24/08

Chapter Eight: Pandora's Box
Nico, haunted by her infidelity, is given a photograph that Kirby took of her during their affair. She debates whether she should tell Charles the truth and decides to go to extreme measures to save the marriage. Wendy decides to stop working so hard and spend more time at home after she finds Maddie at a bar. Wendy finds being a home-body extremely difficult, especially when her mother comes to the city for a visit, unannounced. Meanwhile, Joe is desperately pursuing Victory, who finds it difficult to avoid him. She hires a publicist, Dahlia Morales, to help brand her business and find a retail space, in an effort to move on from her previous relationship.

Appearing:Brooke ShieldsKim RaverLindsay PricePaul BlackthorneAndrew McCarthyRobert Buckley
S2 E143 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
2008
