Amelia (Arielle Kebbel) is the hero we need. Check out Amelia's best moments from Season 1 of Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.

Appearing: Russell Hornsby Arielle Kebbel Michael Imperioli Ramses Jimenez Brooke Lyons Roslyn Ruff Tate Ellington Courtney Grosbeck Brian O'Byrne