Three years after the Bone Collector ended his career, Detective Lincoln Rhyme teams up with NYPD officer Amelia Sachs to investigate a series of murders that suggest the killer's return, and an unlikely team is born.

Available until 09/21/20

Appearing: Russell Hornsby Arielle Kebbel Michael Imperioli Ramses Jimenez Brooke Lyons Roslyn Ruff Tate Ellington Courtney Grosbeck Brian O'Byrne