Amelia (Arielle Kebbel) steels herself and collects clues at a gruesome crime scene to predict the Bone Collector's next move.

Appearing: Russell Hornsby Arielle Kebbel Michael Imperioli Ramses Jimenez Brooke Lyons Roslyn Ruff Tate Ellington Courtney Grosbeck Brian O'Byrne