Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector
FRIDAYS 8/7c

A Killer's Reprise - Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (Highlight)

CLIP01/17/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Amelia (Arielle Kebbel) and Sellitto (Michael Imperioli) chase down a killer in the corridors of a concert hall with time running out.

Appearing:Russell HornsbyArielle KebbelMichael ImperioliRamses JimenezBrooke LyonsRoslyn RuffTate EllingtonCourtney GrosbeckBrian O'Byrne
Tags: watch bone collector, lincoln rhyme, nbc lincoln rhyme, hunt for the bone collector, bone collector tv show, Russell Hornsby, arielle kebbel, Michael Imperioli, tate ellington, courtney grosbeck, ramses jimenez, brooke lyons, brian f o'byrne, roslyn ruff
S1 E23 minHighlightDramaPrimetime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (4)

A Killer's Reprise - Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (Highlight)
CLIP 01/17/20
Dateline's Keith Morrison Introduces One of Fiction's Most Diabolical Serial Killers
CLIP 01/17/20
Amelia Makes a Shocking Discovery - Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (Highlight)
CLIP 01/11/20
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector - Official Trailer
CLIP 12/10/19
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes (2)

NEW
S1 E2 | 01/17/20
God Complex
S1 E1 | 01/01/20
Pilot
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.