A Killer's Reprise - Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (Highlight)

Amelia (Arielle Kebbel) and Sellitto (Michael Imperioli) chase down a killer in the corridors of a concert hall with time running out.

Appearing: Russell Hornsby Arielle Kebbel Michael Imperioli Ramses Jimenez Brooke Lyons Roslyn Ruff Tate Ellington Courtney Grosbeck Brian O'Byrne