Main Content

S1 E410/17/07

What They Saw

When a wealthy man is found murdered in his bed, Crews befriends the only suspect, a homeless thief camping outside the estate.

TV-14Drama Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:
Available until 01/01/24
Go to show page
Tags: life, Season 1, Episode 4, What They Saw, Full Episode, Wealthy Man, murder, suspect, Homeless, man, Theif, LAPD, detective, Los Angeles, jail, Wrongfully Imprisoned, Charlie Crews, Sarah Shahi, Dani Reese, Adam Arkin, Ted Early, Brent Sexton, Robert Stark
  • Season 1
  • Season 2

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.