The COO of a major tech company is found murdered in Central Park. Price and Maroun work to untangle a web of deceit to expose a cunning narcissist.
Available until 02/23/23
Appearing:Jeffrey Donovan
Tags: Law & Order, season 21, Dick Wolf, Jeffrey Donovan, Anthony Anderson, camryn manheim, hugh dancy, odelya halevi, sam waterston, Crime, Law, procedural, law & order original, law & order returns, Episode 2
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.