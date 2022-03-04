Main Content

Law & Order
RETURNS APRIL 7 | THURSDAY 8/7c

S21 E203/03/22

Impossible Dream
Also available on the nbc app

The COO of a major tech company is found murdered in Central Park. Price and Maroun work to untangle a web of deceit to expose a cunning narcissist.

Available until 02/23/23
Appearing:Jeffrey Donovan
Tags: Law & Order, season 21, Dick Wolf, Jeffrey Donovan, Anthony Anderson, camryn manheim, hugh dancy, odelya halevi, sam waterston, Crime, Law, procedural, law & order original, law & order returns, Episode 2
S21 E242 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Universal Television, Wolf Entertainment
  • Season 21

Episodes

  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.