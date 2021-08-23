Main Content

Law & Order: SVU
SEASON PREMIERE SEPT 23 | THURSDAY 8/7c

Stabler's Mom Steps Up for Kathleen - Law & Order: SVU

CLIP08/23/21
At the urging of Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Bernie (Ellen Burstyn) visits Kathleen (Allison Siko) in jail to help her navigate her life with bipolar disorder.

Appearing:Mariska HargitayKelli GiddishPeter ScanavinoPhilip Winchester
S22 E164 minWeb ExclusiveDramaPrimetime
