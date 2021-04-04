Main Content

Law & Order: SVU
WATCH ALL OF SEASON 22

Stabler and Fin Catch Up After 10 Years - Law & Order: SVU

CLIP04/01/21
Also available on the nbc app

Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Fin (Ice T) share drinks and stories about their lives these past 10 years.

Appearing:Mariska HargitayKelli GiddishPeter ScanavinoPhilip Winchester
Tags: SVU, Law and Order, special victims unit, Law and Order SVU, Mariska Hargitay, Olivia Benson, ice t, fin tutuola, peter scanavino, dominick carisi, kelli giddish, amanda rollins, kat tamin, jamie gray hyder, chief garland, Demore Barnes, elliot stabler, Christopher Meloni
S22 E92 minHighlightDramaPrimetime
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 22
  • Season 4
  • Season 3

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.