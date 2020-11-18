Main Content

Law & Order: SVU
THURSDAYS 9/8c ON NBC

Scene Analysis: Demore Barnes Adds a New Dimension to Chief Garland - Law & Order: SVU

CLIP11/19/20
Details
Also available on the nbc app

Demore Barnes wants the diehards to get to know the chief a little better in "Garland's Baptism by Fire" (Season 21, Episode 18).

Appearing:Mariska HargitayKelli GiddishPeter ScanavinoPhilip Winchester
Tags: SVU, Law and Order, special victims unit, Law and Order SVU, Mariska Hargitay, Olivia Benson, ice t, fin, peter scanavino, sonny carisi, kelli giddish, amanda rollins, scene analysis, Demore Barnes, chief garland, garlands baptism by fire
S22 E22 minWeb ExclusiveDramaPrimetime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Judge Donnelly Flirts with Stabler - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 11/19/20
Scene Analysis: Demore Barnes Adds a New Dimension to Chief Garland - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 11/19/20
A Dangerous Domestic Violence Call - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 11/13/20
Benson and Stabler Realize They Must Go After Grandma - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 11/12/20
Cabot Wants Face Time with a Notorious Serial Killer - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 11/12/20
Benson Questions Her Own Bias to Garland - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 11/12/20
Garland Warns Fin a Reckoning Is Coming - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 11/12/20
Benson, Stabler and Fin Get Personal - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 10/30/20
Stabler Admits to His Mother He's Always Needed Her - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 10/23/20
Benson and Fin Reckon with an Ugly Victory - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 10/08/20
Benson and Barba Want to Get It Right This Time - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 10/04/20
See How Every Season 21 Episode Ended - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 10/02/20
Scene Analysis: Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino Head to Therapy - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 09/29/20
Scene Analysis: Mariska Hargitay Pivots from the Art Studio to the Strip Club - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 06/16/20
Rollins' Defining Moments of Season 21 - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 05/27/20
Benson Comforts Fin After Leon's Death - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/26/20
Scene Analysis: An Acting Lesson from Ice T - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/23/20
Novak Tests a Mother's Love to Win the Case - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/23/20
Benson and Amaro Do a Personal Favor for Barba - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/23/20
Law & Order: SVU Knows Exactly How We Feel
CLIP 04/23/20
Olivia Benson's Most Moving Speeches from Season 21 - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/23/20
Benson and Stabler Confront the Harsh World of Gymnastics - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/23/20
Stabler Helps Stop the Cycle of Abuse - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/23/20
Scene Analysis: Jamie Gray Hyder Throws Down - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/23/20
We Love Captain Benson - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/23/20
Stabler Endures Solitary Confinement - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/23/20
Scene Analysis: Kelli Giddish on the Scene That Grossed Her Out - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/23/20
There Are Now Two Elliot Stablers in the World - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/23/20
Cold Openings Quiz - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/23/20
Stabler's Philosophy on Working Sex Crimes - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/23/20
Benson and Stabler Are Partners Again... and It's Awkward - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/23/20
The Squad Follows Benson's Lead - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/23/20
Benson Cherishes Noah and Tucker - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/23/20
Scene Analysis: Robert John Burke Brings Tucker Full Circle - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/23/20
Benson Tells Stabler It's Complicated - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/23/20
SVU Trivia: What Would Olivia Benson Do?
CLIP 04/23/20
Scene Analysis: Kelli Giddish Adds Her Own Twist for the Rollisi Fans - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/23/20
ADA Carisi's Biggest Moments (So Far) - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/23/20
Benson and Carisi Can't Believe How Low Barth Will Go - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/23/20
The Squad Delivers Good News in Person - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/19/20
Benson Suits Up to Get the Word Out - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/16/20
Garland Will Pray for Reverend Chase - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/05/20
Carisi Shows No Mercy to Reverend Chase - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 04/02/20
Benson Asks Delia If She'll Ever Dance Again - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 03/29/20
Benson Gets the Ammo She Needs to Take Down the Ballet Company - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 03/26/20
Every Time Fin Says "Shut Up" - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 03/19/20
Rollins and Kim Debate Their Father's Redemption - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 03/01/20
Hadid Goes Rogue to Save the Case - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 02/27/20
Kelli Giddish on THAT Yucky Scene - The Law & Order: SVU Podcast
CLIP 02/27/20
Benson Makes Sure Luna Can See a Clear View of the Sky - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 02/23/20
Benson Can't Understand a Woman Hurting Another Woman - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 02/20/20
The Origin of the "Dun Dun" - The Law & Order: SVU Podcast
CLIP 02/20/20
Carisi Gets Jealous over Rollins' Bond with Hasim - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 02/16/20
Rollins and Hasim Plead for the Kleins’ Help - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 02/13/20
Ice-T Shares His Endless Wisdom - The Law & Order: SVU Podcast
CLIP 02/13/20
Benson Puts a Tight Leash on Kat for Going Rogue - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 02/09/20
The Law & Order: SVU Podcast - Jamie Gray Hyder on Her Knockout Episode (Season 21 Episode 13)
CLIP 02/06/20
Carisi and Rollins Can't Protect Esperanza from the Law - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 02/06/20
Will Tucker Spy on Benson? - Law & Order: SVU (Deleted Scene)
CLIP 02/05/20
Benson and Tucker Say Their Final Heartbreaking Goodbye - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 02/02/20
Tucker Tells Benson He's Dying - Law & Order: SVU
CLIP 01/30/20
The Law & Order: SVU Podcast - Robert John Burke on That Tucker Shocker (Season 21 Episode 12)
CLIP 01/30/20
Carisi Goes for Blood in His First Trial - Law & Order: SVU (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 01/19/20
The Law & Order: SVU Podcast - Mariska Hargitay Walks into a Strip Club... (Season 21 Episode 11)
CLIP 01/16/20
Benson Didn't Raise Carisi to Be No Quitter - Law & Order: SVU (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 01/16/20
Carisi and Garland Make a Deal with Getz
CLIP 01/12/20
The Law & Order: SVU Podcast - The Stunning Conclusion to the Steve Getz Saga (Season 21 Episode 10)
CLIP 01/09/20
Rollins Saves Bucci and Herself
CLIP 01/09/20
Bow Down to Badass Benson
CLIP 12/19/19
Carisi's Case Is Blown Up By a Corrupt Judge
CLIP 11/24/19
The Law & Order: SVU Podcast - Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino on Rollisi
CLIP 11/21/19
12 Questions with the Cast of SVU
CLIP 11/21/19
Benson and Fin Won't Accept Defeat
CLIP 11/21/19
Rollins Can't Save Adler from Himself
CLIP 11/17/19
The Law & Order: SVU Podcast - Demore Barnes on Navigating SVU's Minefields
CLIP 11/14/19
10 Times Rollins Was Straight-Up Savage
CLIP 11/14/19
Rollins Opens Up to Carisi About Losing Her Way
CLIP 11/14/19
Benson and Carisi Close in on Mrs. Chang
CLIP 11/10/19
The Law & Order: SVU Podcast - Jamie Gray Hyder on Joining the SVUniverse
CLIP 11/07/19
Benson Can Play That Game Too, Mamasan
CLIP 11/07/19
Carisi and Fin Learn Carlos' Truth
CLIP 11/03/19
10 Times Carisi Was the New Yorkiest New Yorker
CLIP 10/31/19
The Law & Order: SVU Podcast - Peter Scanavino on Carisi and Benson's Complicated Relationship
CLIP 10/31/19
Benson Grieves for Simon
CLIP 10/31/19
Benson Is Always Right
CLIP 10/27/19
Rollins Still Needs Carisi
CLIP 10/24/19
The Law & Order: SVU Podcast - Kelli Giddish Teases Rollisi
CLIP 10/24/19
Carisi Gets Personal About Faith and Choices
CLIP 10/20/19
Benson Offers Support and Hard Truths
CLIP 10/18/19
Benson's College Pregnancy Scare (Deleted Scene)
CLIP 10/17/19
The Law & Order: SVU Podcast - Ice T Explains the Gangster Advantage
CLIP 10/17/19
Ken Warns Fin and Carisi About the Cost of Coming Out (Deleted Scene)
CLIP 10/15/19
Benson and Fin Can See the Truth Behind the Lies
CLIP 10/13/19
The Law & Order: SVU Podcast - Dick Wolf Talks the Art of Survival
CLIP 10/10/19
Benson and Hadid Go Head-to-Head
CLIP 10/10/19
Carisi Flexes Those ADA Muscles
CLIP 10/06/19
Benson Helps Raegan Realize Her True Strength
CLIP 10/03/19
The Law & Order: SVU Podcast - Ariel Winter's Dreams Came True on Set
CLIP 10/03/19
That's Captain Benson to You
CLIP 09/29/19
Season 22
  • Season 22
  • Season 21
  • Season 20

Episodes

PREMIERE
S22 E1 | 11/12/20
Guardians and Gladiators
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.