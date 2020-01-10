Main Content

Law & Order: SVU
WATCH ALL OF SEASON 22

Rollins Saves Bucci and Herself

CLIP01/09/20
Also available on the nbc app

Rollins (Kelli Giddish) connects with Bucci (Nicholas Turturro) while being held hostage and promises to protect him.

Appearing:Mariska HargitayKelli GiddishPeter ScanavinoPhilip Winchester
Tags: Law and Order, special victims unit, SVU, Mariska Hargitay, Olivia Benson, ice t, fin tutuola, kelli giddish, amanda rollins, dominick carisi, peter scanavino, vincent kartheiser, jeffrey epstein, steve getz, nicholas turturro, frank bucci, chief garland, Demore Barnes
S21 E103 minHighlightDramaPrimetime
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 22
  • Season 3
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.