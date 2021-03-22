Main Content

Pedro Pascal Faces Off Against Benson and Stabler - Law & Order: SVU

CLIP02/25/21

As Special Agent Greer, Pedro Pascal does his best to intimidate Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Christoper Meloni).

Drama Primetime Web Exclusive
Appearing:Mariska HargitayKelli GiddishPeter ScanavinoPhilip Winchester
Go to show page
Tags: SVU, Law and Order, special victims unit, Mariska Hargitay, Olivia Benson, ice t, fin, elliot stabler, Christopher Meloni, Dann Florek, donald cragen, John Munch, Richard Belzer, special agent greer, Pedro Pascal
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 24
  • Season 11
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.