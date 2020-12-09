Main Content

Law & Order: SVU
Novak Beats a Serial Killer at His Own Game - Law & Order: SVU

CLIP12/03/20
Novak (Diane Neal) plays a dangerous game with Robert Morten (Jared Harris) - a charismatic serial killer orchestrating murders behind bars.

Appearing:Mariska HargitayKelli GiddishPeter ScanavinoPhilip Winchester
Tags: SVU, Law and Order, special victims unit, Law and Order SVU, Mariska Hargitay, Olivia Benson, ice t, fin, Christopher Meloni, elliot stabler, John Munch, Richard Belzer, casey novak, Diane Neal, robert morton, Jared Harris, shannon woodward, cecilia strayer
