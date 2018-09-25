Law & Order: SVU - Season 20, Episode 1 Preview: The Team Digs for Clues

Tags: law and order svu, special victims unit, mariska hargitay, olivia benson, kelli giddish, amanda rollins, sonny carisi, peter scanavino, ice t, odafin tutuola, fin, teen, sexual assault, victim, perpetrator, clues, assault, season 20, season premiere, season 20 premiere
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.