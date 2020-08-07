Main Content

Law & Order: SVU
RETURNS FEB 24 | THURSDAY 9/8c ON NBC

Law & Order: SVU Knows Exactly How We Feel

CLIP04/23/20
Also available on the nbc app

No matter what the situation is, Law & Order: SVU always knows how we feel. Which SVU mood are you today?

Appearing:Mariska HargitayKelli GiddishPeter ScanavinoPhilip Winchester
Tags: SVU, Law and Order, special victims unit, Law and Order SVU, Mariska Hargitay, Olivia Benson, ice t, fin, peter scanavino, sonny carisi, kelli giddish, amanda rollins, kat tamin, jamie gray hyder
S21 E203 minWeb ExclusiveDramaPrimetime
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 23
  • Season 6
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.