Judge Kofax Confesses to Benson and Carisi

Tags: law and order svu, svu, 2015, brothel, corrupt judge, trafficking, olivia benson, mariska hargitay, dominick carisi, peter scanavino, judge kofax, john rothman, confession, interrogation, season 20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.