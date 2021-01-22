Main Content

Law & Order: SVU
THURSDAYS 9/8c

Hilary Duff Keeps Benson and Stabler Guessing - Law & Order: SVU

CLIP01/21/21
Also available on the nbc app

Playing Ashlee Walker, Hilary Duff has Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) questioning if she's a deadbeat mom or a victim herself.

Appearing:Mariska HargitayKelli GiddishPeter ScanavinoPhilip Winchester
Tags: SVU, Law and Order, special victims unit, Mariska Hargitay, Olivia Benson, ice t, fin, elliot stabler, Christopher Meloni, Dann Florek, donald cragen, John Munch, Richard Belzer, Hilary Duff, ashlee walker
S22 E61 minWeb ExclusiveDramaPrimetime
