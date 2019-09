Also available on the NBC app

In this deleted scene from the premiere episode of Season 19, Fin has some "what if" questions for Detective Carisi. What if these questions aren't hypothetical? Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Wednesdays at 9/8c to find out.

Appearing: Mariska Hargitay Kelli Giddish Ice T Peter Scanavino Raul Esparza