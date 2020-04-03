Main Content

Law & Order: SVU
WATCH ALL OF SEASON 22

Carisi Shows No Mercy to Reverend Chase - Law & Order: SVU

CLIP04/02/20
Also available on the nbc app

Carisi (Peter Scanavino) gets Reverend Chase (Roger Cross) to incriminate himself as Edgar (Rick Fox) looks at his friend with disgust.

Appearing:Mariska HargitayKelli GiddishPeter ScanavinoPhilip Winchester
Tags: Law and Order, special victims unit, SVU, season 21, Mariska Hargitay, Olivia Benson, ice t, fin tutuola, kelli giddish, amanda rollins, dominick carisi, peter scanavino, kat tamin, jamie gray hyder, garland, Demore Barnes
S21 E182 minHighlightDramaPrimetime
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 22
  • Season 4
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.