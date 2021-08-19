Main Content

Law & Order: SVU
Carisi Is More Than Just Barba's Arm Candy - Law & Order: SVU

CLIP08/19/21
Once upon a time, our talented ADA Carisi (Peter Scanavino) was just a detective by day, law student by night - and eager to learn the ropes from Barba (Raúl Esparza).

Appearing:Mariska HargitayKelli GiddishPeter ScanavinoPhilip Winchester
Tags: SVU, Law and Order, special victims unit, SVU, Mariska Hargitay, Olivia Benson, ice t, fin, kelli giddish, amanda rollins, peter scanavino, sonny carisi, rafael barba, Raul Esparza, robin weigert, lisa hassler, carisi and barba, carisi lawyer
S0 E01 minWeb ExclusiveDramaPrimetime
