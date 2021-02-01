Main Content

Law & Order: SVU
THURSDAYS 9/8c

Bob Saget Isn't Your Average Perp - Law & Order: SVU

CLIP01/21/21
Also available on the nbc app

Bob Saget steps outside his comedic comfort zone to deliver one of the best SVU bad guy performances in show history.

Appearing:Mariska HargitayKelli GiddishPeter ScanavinoPhilip Winchester
Tags: SVU, Law and Order, special victims unit, Mariska Hargitay, Olivia Benson, ice t, fin, elliot stabler, Christopher Meloni, Dann Florek, donald cragen, John Munch, Richard Belzer, Bob Saget, glenn cheales, Catherine Bell, naomi cheales
S22 E64 minWeb ExclusiveDramaPrimetime
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 23
  • Season 22
  • Season 5

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.