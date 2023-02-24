Main Content

S3 E1502/23/23

The Wild and the Innocent

After the daughter of Stabler's former Marine buddy is kidnapped, the task force must help to settle a dangerous dispute between two rival biker gangs wrapped up in a deadly scheme.

Appearing:Christopher Meloni
