Law & Order: Organized Crime
S1 E404/22/21

The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of
While the Wheatleys celebrate an important birthday, Benson joins a Stabler family gathering. Bell investigates an accidental death. Jet gets some offsite experience.

Appearing:Christopher Meloni
Episodes

S1 E3 | 04/15/21
Say Hello to My Little Friends
S1 E2 | 04/08/21
Not Your Father's Organized Crime
S1 E1 | 04/01/21
What Happens in Puglia
