Law & Order: Organized Crime
SEASON PREMIERE SEPT 22 | THURSDAY 10/9c

S2 E510/14/21

The Good, the Bad and the Lovely
Stabler discovers Flutura’s true role in the family business. Bell asks a favor from Kilbride to move her case forward. Bernadette and Eli adjust to their new living situation.

Appearing:Christopher Meloni
Tags: law & order: organized crime, Law and Order, organized crime, law and order nbc, Christopher Meloni, elliot stabler, detective, police, NYPD, dylan mcdermott, danielle moné truitt, Tamara Taylor, ainsley seiger, season 2, Guillermo Diaz, ellen burstyn
S2 E542 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Wolf Entertainment, Universal Television
