Stabler (Christopher Meloni) wrestles with his conscience and makes Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) promise him one thing.
Appearing:Christopher Meloni
Tags: Law and Order, organized crime, law and order oc, Mariska Hargitay, Olivia Benson, elliot stabler, Christopher Meloni, ayanna bell, danielle moné truitt, jet slootmaekers, ainsley seiger, Guillermo Diaz, bill brewster, dash mihok, reggie bogdani
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.