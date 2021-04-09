Bell and Stabler welcome two new faces to the task force, and they investigate two seemingly unrelated crimes in hopes they’ll be connected back to their case. Mariska Hargitay guest stars.
Available until 04/01/22
Appearing:Christopher Meloni
