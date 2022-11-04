Main Content

S3 E611/03/22

Blaze of Glory

After the task force is caught in a shootout, Stabler is on a mission to find out how the perps are connected to the NYPD. Reyes is determined to put the aggressors of his past behind bars.

TV-14Drama Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Christopher Meloni
Available until 09/29/23
