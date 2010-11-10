Also available on the NBC app

Fame for sale - when a group of thieves target the homes of young Hollywood, Detectives Winters and Jaruszalski soon discover there is more to the crimes than meets the eye.

Appearing: Alfred Molina Alana Garza Corey Stoll Rachel Ticotin Skeet Ulrich Terrence Howard

S1 E1 40 min TV-14 Full Episode Drama Primetime

