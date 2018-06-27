Trump’s South Carolina Rally; Travel Ban Upheld: A Closer Look

Seth takes a closer look at one of Donald Trump's weirdest rallies yet and his efforts to strip away the constitutional rights of immigrants.
Appearing:Seth Meyers
S5 E12112 minHighlightTalk and InterviewLate Night
