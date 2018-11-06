Trump's Closing Message for the Midterms: A Closer Look

Seth takes a closer look at Republicans cycling through one crazy stunt after another in the final hours before polls open on Election Day.
Appearing:Seth Meyers
Tags: Late, Night, with, Seth, Meyers, seth meyers, late night with seth meyers, franklin vanderbilt, claire foy, the crown, the girl in the spider's web, lucas hedges, boy erased, ben is back, mid90s, boygenius, closer look, trump, closing, message
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.