Late Night with Seth Meyers
WEEKNIGHTS 12:35/11:35c

Trump Meets Kim Jong-un: A Closer Look

CLIP06/12/18
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Seth takes a closer look at the historic meeting between President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un.

Appearing:Seth Meyers
Tags: Late, Night, with, Seth, Meyers, seth meyers, late night with seth meyers, brian fraiser moore, julianna margulies, dietland, annabelle wallis, tag, tom king, dc comics, Closer Look, trump, kim jon un
S5 E11312 minHighlightTalk and InterviewLate Night
2017
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (100)

Seth's Favorite Jokes of the Week: Bird Poop, Joe Biden’s Continued Gaffes
CLIP 08/16/19
Trump Freaks Out About the Possibility of A Recession: A Closer Look
CLIP 08/15/19
Trump Ignores Wall Street’s Losses and Global Fears of Recession
CLIP 08/15/19
Mj Rodriguez Explains Underground Ballroom Culture
CLIP 08/15/19
Jake Tapper Can't Believe Rep. Steve King's "Crazy Remarks" on Rape and Incest
CLIP 08/15/19
Jake Tapper’s Daughter’s Book Is Getting Translated into Chinese
CLIP 08/15/19
Alison Brie Calls Husband Dave Franco "Honey" on Set
CLIP 08/14/19
President Trump Spoke Publicly for 56 Total Minutes Last Week
CLIP 08/14/19
Michael Che Once Did Stand-Up at a Drug Dealer's Birthday Party
CLIP 08/14/19
Torche: Admission
CLIP 08/14/19
Torche: Infierno
CLIP 08/14/19
Trump Combines Cruel Immigration Policies with Broken Promises : A Closer Look
CLIP 08/14/19
Alison Brie Put Her Cat in a Headlock
CLIP 08/14/19
Michael Che Thinks Democrats Should Be Better Prepared to Take On Trump
CLIP 08/14/19
Yvonne Strahovski Is Slowly Losing Her Australian Accent
CLIP 08/13/19
Danny McBride Went Bowling with The Big Lebowski's John Goodman
CLIP 08/13/19
Seth Experiences the Effect of Climate Change in Virtual Reality
CLIP 08/13/19
Marianne Williamson on Humor, Morality and Beating Trump in 2020
CLIP 08/13/19
Former VP Joe Biden Still Leads the Democratic Primary Race
CLIP 08/13/19
Marianne Williamson on Opioids and Reaching the 2020 Debates
CLIP 08/13/19
The Check In: Trump and Trucking
CLIP 08/13/19
Donald J. Trump Saves the Planet
CLIP 08/13/19
Attorney General William Barr Announces Special Inquiry into Death of Jeffrey Epstein
CLIP 08/12/19
George Takei Wants People to Stop Using the Phrase “Japanese Internment Camp”
CLIP 08/12/19
Kathy Griffin Gave a Speech About the First Amendment at the University of Oxford
CLIP 08/12/19
Kathy Griffin Got Investigated by the Feds for Conspiracy to Assassinate the President
CLIP 08/12/19
Donald Trump Is the Conspiracy-Theorist-in-Chief: A Closer Look
CLIP 08/12/19
Jacqueline Novak Wants to Put on Her Show in a Haunted Theater
CLIP 08/12/19
George Takei Was Sent to a Japanese-American Internment Camp at Age Five
CLIP 08/12/19
Seth's Favorite Jokes of the Week: Instagram from Facebook, Ryan Lochte
CLIP 08/09/19
Ron Burgundy Performs Stand-Up with a Hipster Dummy
CLIP 08/08/19
Robin Thede Was Intimidated Working with Angela Bassett on A Black Lady Sketch Show
CLIP 08/08/19
Billy Crudup’s Early Acting Career Included a One-Man Play and Full Nudity
CLIP 08/08/19
President Trump’s Visits to El Paso and Dayton
CLIP 08/08/19
Trump Attacks Biden; NRA Calls Trump: A Closer Look
CLIP 08/08/19
Storm Reid Celebrated Her Birthday by Dining in Complete Darkness
CLIP 08/07/19
SoulCycle and Equinox Owner to Host a Fundraiser for Trump
CLIP 08/07/19
Sandra Bernhard Schmoozed Her Way onto the Cast of Pose
CLIP 08/07/19
Amanda Seyfried Plans to Spin Her Dog’s Hair into Yarn
CLIP 08/07/19
Amanda Seyfried Tries to Get Her Dog to Appear in Films She’s Acting In
CLIP 08/07/19
Trump Picks Political Fights as He Visits Dayton, El Paso: A Closer Look
CLIP 08/07/19
Michelle Williams Screamed When She Met Lin-Manuel Miranda
CLIP 08/06/19
Late Night Democratic Presidential Debate Round Two
CLIP 08/06/19
Noel Gallagher and Bono Both Don’t Remember Singing Karaoke Together
CLIP 08/06/19
Instagram Plans to Rebrand Itself as “Instagram from Facebook”
CLIP 08/06/19
Tommy Orange’s Novel, There There, Is a Favorite of President Obama’s
CLIP 08/06/19
Noel Gallagher Plans to Sell His Music to the Highest Bidder
CLIP 08/06/19
Hey! New York Times Trump Headline
CLIP 08/06/19
Tommy Orange Went to an Artists’ Commune He Found on Craigslist
CLIP 08/06/19
Milo Ventimiglia Is Competing for an Emmy with Sterling K. Brown
CLIP 08/05/19
Politicians React to Shootings in El Paso and Dayton: A Closer Look
CLIP 08/05/19
Milo Ventimiglia Doesn’t Like Knowing How This Is Us Will End
CLIP 08/05/19
Geena Davis Says There’s Been Zero Progress in Female Representation in Media
CLIP 08/05/19
Two Millennials Defend Themselves Against Criticism
CLIP 08/05/19
Geena Davis Shares Stories from the Set of A League of Their Own
CLIP 08/05/19
Ex Hex: Cosmic Cave
CLIP 08/05/19
Seth's Favorite Jokes of the Week: Bernie Sanders, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Birthday
CLIP 08/02/19
Gov. Larry Hogan Is a Republican Who Believes in Climate Change
CLIP 08/01/19
Chris Cuomo Is Concerned About 2020 Democrats Attacking Each Other
CLIP 08/01/19
Chris Cuomo Thinks the 2020 Democrats Don’t Have a Clear Debate Strategy
CLIP 08/01/19
Jokes Seth Can't Tell: Toy Story 4, Megan Rapinoe’s Memoir
CLIP 08/01/19
Gov. Larry Hogan on Why He Didn’t Challenge Trump in 2020
CLIP 08/01/19
Donald Trump’s Ohio Rally
CLIP 08/01/19
Rhianne Barreto Abducted One of Her Friends to Prepare for a Performance
CLIP 08/01/19
Best Case/Worst Case: 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates
CLIP 08/01/19
Chris Hayes Wants to See Buttigieg, Warren, Harris, Sanders and Biden Debate Each Other
CLIP 07/31/19
Chris Hayes Would Love to Moderate a Presidential Debate
CLIP 07/31/19
Night Two of the Second 2020 Democratic Presidential Debate
CLIP 07/31/19
CNN’s Democratic Debate, Night Two: A Closer Look
CLIP 07/31/19
Charlamagne tha God Doesn’t Think Joe Biden Is Good at Debating
CLIP 07/31/19
Wanda Sykes Is Competing with Beyoncé for an Emmy
CLIP 07/30/19
CNN’s Democratic Debate, Night One: A Closer Look
CLIP 07/30/19
The Second Democratic Presidential Debate
CLIP 07/30/19
Jose Antonio Vargas Explains What Politicians Get Wrong About Immigration
CLIP 07/30/19
CC Sabathia Dressed Up as Yoda for Star Wars Night at Yankee Stadium
CLIP 07/29/19
John Oliver Hugged J.K. Rowling on His First Day in the US
CLIP 07/29/19
John Oliver "Rapped" on The Lion King Album
CLIP 07/29/19
CC Sabathia Wants His Yankees Cap in the Baseball Hall of Fame
CLIP 07/29/19
President Trump Attacks House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings
CLIP 07/29/19
Trump Tweets Racist Attacks on Elijah Cummings Amid Investigations: A Closer Look
CLIP 07/29/19
Late Night's Jenny Hagel on the Political Protests in Puerto Rico
CLIP 07/29/19
Fred Armisen, Art Aficionado: Portrait of an Artist by David Hockney
CLIP 07/25/19
Michael Moore Reveals Which 2020 Candidate He Thinks Could Take On Trump
CLIP 07/25/19
Trump Lies About Robert Mueller’s Testimony: A Closer Look
CLIP 07/25/19
Michael Moore Has a Winning Strategy for Democrats in 2020
CLIP 07/25/19
2 Chainz and Seth Taste Test a $2000 Tequila
CLIP 07/25/19
Brian Michael Bendis Feels the Pressure of Writing Superman
CLIP 07/25/19
Rudy Giuliani Is Serving as President Trump’s Lawyer for Free
CLIP 07/25/19
Seth's Favorite Jokes of the Week: Robert Mueller’s Congressional Testimony, T-MoBell
CLIP 07/25/19
Special Counsel Robert Mueller Testifies Before Congress
CLIP 07/24/19
Fred Armisen, Art Aficionado: One: Number 31, 1950 by Jackson Pollock
CLIP 07/24/19
Mueller Says Trump Wasn’t Exonerated, Could Be Charged After Leaving Office: A Closer Look
CLIP 07/24/19
Billy Eichner Went to College with Meghan Markle
CLIP 07/24/19
Danielle Brooks Dishes on the Last Season of Orange Is the New Black
CLIP 07/24/19
Beto O'Rourke on His Punk-Rock Past, Ted Cruz and His Plan for 2020
CLIP 07/23/19
Retta Has a TV in Almost Every Room of Her House
CLIP 07/23/19
Fred Armisen, Art Aficionado: Girls at the Piano by Auguste Renoir
CLIP 07/23/19
The Kind of Story We Need Right Now: Mom Hunts Down Her Stolen Car
CLIP 07/23/19
Hunter Schafer Had to Warn Her Family About Scenes in Euphoria
CLIP 07/23/19
Pro-Brexit Politician Boris Johnson Elected as the UK’s Prime Minister
CLIP 07/23/19
Season 6
  • Season 6

Episodes (67)

S6 E139 | 08/15/19
Jake Tapper, Mj Rodriguez
S6 E138 | 08/14/19
Michael Che, Alison Brie, Torche
S6 E137 | 08/13/19
Danny McBride, Yvonne Strahovski, Marianne Williamson
S6 E136 | 08/12/19
Kathy Griffin, George Takei, Jacqueline Novak
S6 E135 | 08/08/19
Special Guest, Billy Crudup, Robin Thede
S6 E134 | 08/07/19
Amanda Seyfried, Sandra Bernhard, Storm Reid
S6 E133 | 08/06/19
Michelle Williams, Noel Gallagher, Tommy Orange
S6 E132 | 08/05/19
Milo Ventimiglia, Geena Davis, Ex Hex
S6 E131 | 08/01/19
Chris Cuomo, Gov. Larry Hogan, Rhianne Barreto
S6 E130 | 07/31/19
Chris Hayes, Charlamagne tha God
S6 E129 | 07/30/19
Wanda Sykes, Jose Antonio Vargas
S6 E128 | 07/29/19
John Oliver, CC Sabathia, Mini Mansions
S6 E127 | 07/25/19
Michael Moore, 2 Chainz, Brian Michael Bendis
S6 E126 | 07/24/19
Billy Eichner, Danielle Brooks, Hobo Johnson
S6 E124 | 07/22/19
Senator Cory Booker, Fred Savage, Kane Brown
S6 E123 | 07/18/19
John Leguizamo, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Jonas Brothers
S6 E122 | 07/17/19
Jesse Eisenberg, Emily Deschanel, Kate Tempest
S6 E121 | 07/16/19
Dax Shepard, Nicolle Wallace, Weyes Blood
S6 E120 | 07/15/19
Laura Dern, Megan Rapinoe, Catherine Cohen
S6 E119 | 06/27/19
Kate McKinnon, Rep. Pramila Jayapal
S6 E118 | 06/26/19
Terry Crews, Anthony Jeselnik
S6 E117 | 06/25/19
Tom Holland, Jenny Slate, SOAK
S6 E116 | 06/24/19
Olivia Munn, Ramy Youssef, Matt Maeson
S6 E115 | 06/20/19
Aubrey Plaza, Louie Anderson
S6 E114 | 06/18/19
Eva Longoria, Jacki Weaver, Michael Torpey
S6 E113 | 06/17/19
Kevin Bacon, Cobie Smulders, Jordan Klepper
S6 E112 | 06/13/19
Andy Cohen, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Regina Spektor
S6 E111 | 06/12/19
Jim Gaffigan, Linda Cardellini, Ocean Vuong
S6 E110 | 06/11/19
Rachel Maddow, Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, Fred Armisen
S6 E109 | 06/10/19
Steve Buscemi, Zosia Mamet, Noah Kahan
S6 E108 | 05/23/19
Olivia Wilde, Christopher Abbott, Janine Brito
S6 E107 | 05/22/19
John Lithgow, Beanie Feldstein, Julián Castro
S6 E106 | 05/21/19
Bryan Cranston, Eric Stonestreet, Chromeo
S6 E105 | 05/20/19
Jeff Daniels, Logan Browning, Ann Beattie
S6 E104 | 05/16/19
Aidy Bryant, John Waters, Senator Michael Bennet
S6 E103 | 05/15/19
Colin Quinn, Margo Martindale, PKEW PKEW PKEW
S6 E102 | 05/14/19
Bill Hader, Kathryn Newton
S6 E100 | 05/09/19
Amy Poehler, Dr. Ruth Westheimer
S6 E99 | 05/08/19
Lena Dunham, Ian McShane
S6 E98 | 05/07/19
Rhea Perlman, Meghan McCain, A R I Z O N A
S6 E97 | 05/06/19
Keri Russell, Ana Gasteyer, Alex Brightman
S6 E96 | 05/02/19
Adam Sandler, Representative Will Hurd
S6 E95 | 05/01/19
Charlize Theron, Tim Robinson, Judah & the Lion
S6 E94 | 04/30/19
Seth Rogen, Jared Harris, Lyric Lewis
S6 E93 | 04/29/19
Glenn Howerton, Desi Lydic, Craig Finn
S6 E92 | 04/18/19
Amy Sedaris, Mayor Pete Buttigeig, Toro y Moi
S6 E91 | 04/17/19
Hank Azaria, Melissa Fumero, Brandon Maxwell
S6 E90 | 04/16/19
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Hamill, Ashley Longshore
S6 E89 | 04/15/19
Tracy Morgan, Willie Geist, Ingrid Andress
S6 E88 | 04/11/19
Adam Driver, Regina Hall, Anthony Carrigan
S6 E87 | 04/10/19
Sam Rockwell, Jodie Comer, Kiana Ledé
S6 E86 | 04/09/19
Timothy Olyphant, Diane von Furstenberg
S6 E85 | 04/08/19
Kit Harington, Chelsea Clinton, MARINA
S6 E84 | 04/04/19
Senator Kamala Harris, Henry Winkler, Conleth Hill
S6 E83 | 04/03/19
Chris Hayes, Rich Eisen, The Strumbellas
S6 E82 | 04/02/19
Issa Rae, Timothy Simons, Rachael Ray
S6 E80 | 03/21/19
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Andrew Rannells, Carla Lalli Music
S6 E79 | 03/20/19
Amy Schumer, Natalie Morales, PUP
S6 E78 | 03/19/19
Jordan Peele, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Action Bronson
S6 E77 | 03/18/19
Oscar Isaac, Winston Duke, Emily King
S6 E76 | 03/14/19
Sharon Horgan & Rob Delaney, Stephanie Schriock
S6 E75 | 03/13/19
Ricky Gervais, Asia Kate Dillon, James Bay
S6 E74 | 03/12/19
Paul Giamatti, Jessica Walter, Governor John Hickenlooper
S6 E73 | 03/11/19
Jesse Eisenberg, Paula Pell, Dan + Shay
EXPIRING
S6 E72 | 02/28/19
Senator Bernie Sanders, J.K. Simmons
EXPIRING
S6 E71 | 02/27/19
Tyler Perry, Christina Hendricks, Astrid S
EXPIRING
S6 E70 | 02/26/19
Patton Oswalt, Heidi Gardner, Elle King
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.