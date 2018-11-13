Trump and His Fellow Grifters Lie About "Voter Fraud": A Closer Look

Seth takes a closer look President Trump becoming more lawless amid a power grab at the Justice Department and a recount in Florida.
Appearing:Seth Meyers
Tags: Late, Night, with, Seth, Meyers, seth meyers, late night with seth meyers, caitlin kalafus, kerry washington, little fires everywhere, scandal, david sedaris, calypso, mamoudou athie, sorry for your loss, the front runner, closer look, trump, voter fraud, grifter, lie
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.