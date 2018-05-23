Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Check In: Fired Trump Aides and Officials

CLIP05/22/18
Details
Seth takes a break from breaking news to check in on some Trump administration aides and officials who were fired or forced to resign to see what they're up to.

Late Night Dioramas: 2019, the Year in Review 
CLIP 12/12/19
Keri Russell Dishes on Her Mysterious Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Character
CLIP 12/12/19
Trump Is "Surprised" He's Being Impeached for Ukraine Scandal: A Closer Look
CLIP 12/12/19
Michelle Wolf Isn’t Mad About Joe Biden’s Inappropriate Touching
CLIP 12/12/19
Mayor Pete Buttigieg Responds to His Lack of Support from Black Voters
CLIP 12/12/19
Michelle Wolf Reads Rejected Monologue Jokes She Wrote for Seth
CLIP 12/12/19
At This Point in the Broadcast: Pennies
CLIP 12/11/19
Trump Blasts “Impeachment Light” at Deranged Rally: A Closer Look
CLIP 12/11/19
Jack Black Delivers the Best Entrance in Late Night History
CLIP 12/11/19
Jack Black Dishes on Working with Jack White on a Tenacious D Song
CLIP 12/11/19
Ari Melber Thinks Rudy Giuliani’s Done More to Impeach Trump Than Pelosi or Mueller
CLIP 12/11/19
President Trump Hosts Hanukkah Reception at White House
CLIP 12/11/19
Ari Melber Thinks Democrats Introducing Only Two Articles of Impeachment Is a Gamble
CLIP 12/11/19
Saoirse Ronan Forced Meryl Streep to Hug Her
CLIP 12/10/19
Saoirse Ronan Praises Timothée Chalamet’s Dancing Skills
CLIP 12/10/19
Alex Borstein Flew In from Barcelona to Audition for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
CLIP 12/10/19
Dan Soder’s Mom Thinks His Jokes About His Dead Dad Are Hilarious
CLIP 12/10/19
Trump Is Officially the Fourth President to Face Impeachment
CLIP 12/10/19
House Democrats Unveil Articles of Impeachment Against Trump: A Closer Look
CLIP 12/10/19
Paul Rudd Gifted Aisling Bea a Signed Photo of Himself
CLIP 12/09/19
Quentin Tarantino Reveals the Real-Life Inspiration for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
CLIP 12/09/19
Trump’s Lawyers Will Not Take Part in Impeachment Hearings
CLIP 12/09/19
House Judiciary Holds Impeachment Hearing as GOP Lies About Ukraine: A Closer Look
CLIP 12/09/19
Michael Lewis Promises the Deep State Doesn’t Exist
CLIP 12/09/19
Best of Amy Poehler on Late Night with Seth Meyers
CLIP 12/02/19
Seth's Favorite Jokes of the Week: White House Honors Military Dog, Trump Pardons a Turkey
CLIP 11/29/19
Seth’s Mom Is Quitting Cooking After 50 Years of Marriage  
CLIP 11/28/19
Fred Armisen, Art Aficionado: Freedom from Want by Norman Rockwell
CLIP 11/28/19
Pictionary with the Meyers Family
CLIP 11/28/19
Seth’s Mom Had a Disastrous Experience with Starbucks Food 
CLIP 11/28/19
The Meyers Family Tells a Traumatic Story Involving Seth’s Orthodontic Headgear
CLIP 11/28/19
Jokes Seth Can't Tell with Seth’s Mom, Hilary Meyers
CLIP 11/28/19
President Trump’s Thanksgiving Proclamation 
CLIP 11/28/19
Seth Interviews Bryce Tinsley, the Not-So-Lucky Boy Born on 8/8/88 
CLIP 11/27/19
House Invites Trump to Next Impeachment Hearing: A Closer Look
CLIP 11/27/19
Jeff Goldblum Recruited Miley Cyrus to Sing on His Album via Instagram
CLIP 11/27/19
Fred Armisen, Art Aficionado: At the Moulin Rouge, The Dance by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec
CLIP 11/27/19
Jeff Goldblum Taped an Entire Episode About Denim on The World According to Jeff Goldblum
CLIP 11/27/19
Jacqueline Novak’s Therapist Fell Asleep During Their Session
CLIP 11/27/19
Jacqueline Novak Explains Why a Man’s Privates Are the Most Feminine Part of the Body
CLIP 11/27/19
Joe Biden Takes National Lead in Democratic Primary Poll
CLIP 11/27/19
Fred Armisen, Art Aficionado: Washington Crossing the Delaware by Emanuel Leutze
CLIP 11/26/19
Poll Finds That Half of the Country Believes Trump Should Be Impeached
CLIP 11/26/19
Amber Says What: Trump Booed at World Series, Stephen Miller’s Leaked Emails
CLIP 11/26/19
Late Night Democratic Presidential Debate Round Five
CLIP 11/26/19
Seth and Amber Celebrate Small Business Saturday in Partnership with American Express
CLIP 11/26/19
Casey Wilson Wants Real Housewives Fans to Know They Aren’t Alone
CLIP 11/26/19
Casey Wilson Was Upset About HBO’s Nudity Clause 
CLIP 11/26/19
Oscar Isaac and the Star Wars Cast Had Dinner with the King of Jordan
CLIP 11/26/19
Jon Pardi: Heartache Medication
CLIP 11/26/19
Fred Armisen, Art Aficionado: Campbell's Soup Cans by Andy Warhol
CLIP 11/25/19
Illusionist Derren Brown Reads Seth’s Mind
CLIP 11/25/19
Sterling K. Brown’s Mother-In-Law Didn’t Approve of Him
CLIP 11/25/19
White House Honors Military Dog Used in ISIS Raid
CLIP 11/25/19
Gilbert Gottfried’s Work with Larry David Jeopardized Seinfeld 
CLIP 11/25/19
Trump Has Impeachment Meltdown on Fox and Friends: A Closer Look
CLIP 11/25/19
Best of the Meyers Family on Late Night with Seth Meyers
CLIP 11/25/19
Seth's Favorite Jokes of the Week: Buttigieg’s Lead in Iowa, Trump’s Childhood Home
CLIP 11/22/19
The Late NightCap: Ambassador Gordon Sondland Spills the Tea at Trump Impeachment Hearing
CLIP 11/22/19
Dolly Parton Didn’t Let Elvis Sing “I Will Always Love You”
CLIP 11/21/19
Second Week of Impeachment Testimony Ends with More Damning Evidence: A Closer Look
CLIP 11/21/19
Tobias Menzies Was Roommates with Helena Bonham Carter
CLIP 11/21/19
Rep. Ro Khanna Talks About the Impeachment Inquiry and Supporting Bernie Sanders
CLIP 11/21/19
David Holmes Testifies That US Diplomats Didn’t Want to Work with Rudy Giuliani
CLIP 11/21/19
Dolly Parton Reveals Johnny Cash Was the First Man to Turn Her On
CLIP 11/21/19
Jonathan Groff Took His Nieces to the Premiere of Frozen 2
CLIP 11/20/19
Hozier: Jackboot Jump
CLIP 11/20/19
Gordon Sondland’s Explosive Impeachment Testimony Implicates Trump: A Closer Look
CLIP 11/20/19
Adam Driver Sang Happy Birthday for His Juilliard Audition
CLIP 11/20/19
Trump Addresses Gordon Sondland's Impeachment Testimony.
CLIP 11/20/19
Adam Driver Wanted to Make Marriage Story As Soon As He Read the Script
CLIP 11/20/19
President Trump’s Unscheduled Hospital Visit
CLIP 11/19/19
Lt. Col. Vindman and Jennifer Williams Give Damning Impeachment Testimonies: A Closer Look
CLIP 11/19/19
Nicole Rucker Bakes a Pear Pie and Shares the Racy History of Pears
CLIP 11/19/19
Robert Pattinson’s Pastime While Filming The Lighthouse Involved Two Adult Stores
CLIP 11/19/19
Al Gore Calls Climate Change the Most Serious Challenge Humanity Has Ever Faced
CLIP 11/19/19
Al Gore Thinks the Trump Impeachment Inquiry Hearings Are Having an Impact
CLIP 11/19/19
Sienna Miller’s Seven-Year-Old Is Pressuring Her to Act in a Kid-Friendly Movie
CLIP 11/18/19
Matthew Rhys Didn’t Know Who Mister Rogers Was Before A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
CLIP 11/18/19
Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone Found Guilty
CLIP 11/18/19
Jacqueline Woodson Found Out She Was Censored from Judy Blume
CLIP 11/18/19
The Impeachment Evidence Against Trump Is Overwhelming: A Closer Look
CLIP 11/18/19
The Five Phases of Donald Trump’s Annual Physical 
CLIP 11/18/19
Seth's Favorite Jokes of the Week: Trump’s Vaping Plans, Kanye’s Name Change
CLIP 11/15/19
The Late NightCap: Rudy Giuliani’s Phone Is Filled with Condemning Evidence
CLIP 11/15/19
Gamer Slang: Real or Fake? with Markiplier
CLIP 11/15/19
Anna Baryshnikov Felt Like Hailee Steinfeld’s Little Sister at the Met Gala After-Party
CLIP 11/14/19
Impeachment Bombshell Ties Trump and Rudy to Ukraine Scheme: A Closer Look
CLIP 11/14/19
Sean Hayes Was Kicked off the Set of a Wayans Brothers Movie
CLIP 11/14/19
Sean Hayes Was Almost the Voice of the Aflac Duck
CLIP 11/14/19
Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick Joins 2020 Presidential Race
CLIP 11/14/19
Jean Smart Was Shocked by Watchmen’s Giant Blue Phallic Prop
CLIP 11/14/19
Congress Holds First Public Impeachment Hearing in Over 20 Years
CLIP 11/13/19
Sebastian Maniscalco Was Petrified Working with De Niro and Pesci on The Irishman
CLIP 11/13/19
Liz Phair: Good Side
CLIP 11/13/19
Sebastian Maniscalco Has Trouble Socializing with Other Parents
CLIP 11/13/19
Liz Phair Taught Her Mansplaining College Boyfriends What Good Music Was
CLIP 11/13/19
Liz Phair’s Anesthesiologist Asked for Her Autograph While She Was in Labor
CLIP 11/13/19
Seth Reviews Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video
CLIP 11/13/19
House Holds First Public Impeachment Hearing into Trump: A Closer Look
CLIP 11/13/19
