Roger Stone Indicted as Trump Caves on Shutdown: A Closer Look

Seth takes a closer look at President Trump caving on the signature promise of his campaign and one of his closest advisers getting indicted in the Russia investigation.
Appearing:Seth Meyers
Tags: Late, Night, with, Seth, Meyers, seth meyers, late night with seth meyers, brendan buckley, alan cumming, jemele hill, jemele hill the atlantic, maia mitchell, cierra ramirez, good trouble, closer look, trump, border wall, promise, shutdown, roger stone, indicted
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.