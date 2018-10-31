Main Content

Late Night with Seth Meyers
WEEKNIGHTS 12:35/11:35c

Jokes Seth Can't Tell: Lesbian Penguins, National Color Day

CLIP10/30/18
Also available on the nbc app

There are some jokes that just sound wrong coming from Seth, like the one about the peach emoji.

Appearing:Seth Meyers
Tags: late, night, with, Seth, meyers, Seth Meyers, late night with seth meyers, jon theodore, Wendy Williams, the wendy williams show, Chris Gethard, lose well, sam esmail, mr robot, Homecoming, Jokes Seth Can't Tell, Lesbian Penguins, National Color Day
S6 E145 minHighlightTalk and InterviewLate Night
2018
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Dulcé Sloan Has Very Intimate Plans for the Daily Show Crew Post-Covid  
CLIP 04/20/21
Seth Recaps Tiny Secret Whispers’ Latest Dramatic Episode 
CLIP 04/20/21
Hey! John Boehner and William Barr’s Memoirs         
CLIP 04/20/21
Why Late Night Writer Dina Gusovsky Isn’t a Fan of Weddings During Covid
CLIP 04/20/21
Brandi Carlile’s Mom Thought Brandi’s Dad Was a Serial Killer
CLIP 04/20/21
All of Hank Azaria’s Simpsons Voices Are Based on Real People
CLIP 04/20/21
Who Ate All of Seth’s Weed Gummies?        
CLIP 04/20/21
MyPillow CEO Sues Dominion Voting Systems for $1.6 Billion       
CLIP 04/20/21
Catherine Zeta-Jones Lives Vicariously Through Her Grown-Up Kids
CLIP 04/19/21
Trump Praises Biden’s Decision to Withdraw U.S. Forces from Afghanistan        
CLIP 04/19/21
Wyatt Russell Reacts to a Viral The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Meme
CLIP 04/19/21
All U.S. Adults Now Eligible for Vaccine; GOP Struggles to Attack Biden: A Closer Look
CLIP 04/19/21
Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Eager to Return to Broadway
CLIP 04/19/21
Trump Caught with Coke Bottle, Biden’s $2 Trillion Plan: Late Night’s News of the Week
CLIP 04/16/21
CORRECTIONS: Week of Monday, April 12
CLIP 04/15/21
Biden Sanctions Russia in Response to Election Meddling and Cyberattacks
CLIP 04/15/21
Domhnall & Brian Gleeson Tease Seth for Mispronouncing Their Names
CLIP 04/15/21
Emerald Fennell Witnessed a Fight During a Promising Young Woman Screening
CLIP 04/15/21
The FBI Seized Matt Gaetz’s Phone Amid Sex Trafficking Investigation: A Closer Look
CLIP 04/15/21
Rob Lowe’s Son Keeps Trolling Him on Instagram
CLIP 04/15/21
Biden Vows to Withdraw All U.S. Troops from Afghanistan
CLIP 04/14/21
Anderson East: Madelyn
CLIP 04/14/21
Gayle King’s Daughter Got Married at Oprah’s Rose Garden
CLIP 04/14/21
Republicans Want to Cancel Dr. Fauci and Major League Baseball: A Closer Look
CLIP 04/14/21
Mary Lynn Rajskub Got Heckled by Her Dog While Filming Her Comedy Special
CLIP 04/14/21
Seth Is Excited About Tiny Secret Whispers’ Return
CLIP 04/14/21
Denis Leary Had to Hide Cupcakes from His Adult Children
CLIP 04/13/21
Biden Negotiating $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan
CLIP 04/13/21
Cristin Milioti Was Buried Alive in the Desert
CLIP 04/13/21
Patrick Radden Keefe Wrote His New Book from His Bed
CLIP 04/13/21
Amber Says What: Chrissy Teigen Quits Twitter, Dr. Oz Hosts Jeopardy 
CLIP 04/13/21
MAGA Congressman Matt Gaetz Snubbed by Trump Amid Growing Scandals: A Closer Look
CLIP 04/12/21
Trump Photographed with Coke Bottle Amid Boycott Urge
CLIP 04/12/21
John Oliver Once Had Everyone Walk Out of His Stand-Up Show
CLIP 04/12/21
Chloé Zhao Credits Frances McDormand for Her Involvement in Nomadland 
CLIP 04/12/21
John Oliver Reacts to Prince Philip’s Passing
CLIP 04/12/21
Seth Calls Out Late Night Writer Mike Scollins
CLIP 03/29/21
Trump’s Political Director, CNN Loses 45% of Its Audience: Late Night’s News of the Week
CLIP 03/26/21
CORRECTIONS: Week of Monday, March 22
CLIP 03/25/21
Biden Holds First Press Conference, Ted Cruz Refuses to Wear a Mask: A Closer Look
CLIP 03/25/21
The Secret Service Detained Sacha Baron Cohen for Breaking into CPAC Dressed as Trump
CLIP 03/25/21
Viet Thanh Nguyen Calls Out America’s Tragic History of Anti-Asian Violence 
CLIP 03/25/21
Sacha Baron Cohen Went to a Very Intense Clown School 
CLIP 03/25/21
Biden Supports Changing Filibuster in First Press Conference as President      
CLIP 03/25/21
Sen. Ted Cruz Criticizes Democrats for Response to Gun Violence     
CLIP 03/24/21
Kevin Bacon Had a Bad High While Filming Diner 
CLIP 03/24/21
Retta’s COVID Vaccine Appointment Was Emotional 
CLIP 03/24/21
GOP, Fox News Lie About Gun Control After Boulder, Atlanta Shootings: A Closer Look
CLIP 03/24/21
Kevin Bacon Calls Out the Big Difference Between Boston and Philadelphia 
CLIP 03/24/21
CNN Lost 45% of Its Audience Since Biden Took Office   
CLIP 03/23/21
Seth’s Favorite Show Tiny Secret Whispers Is Streaming on Butternut 
CLIP 03/23/21
Sebastian Stan Says Anthony Mackie Struggles with Social Distancing    
CLIP 03/23/21
Baratunde Thurston on the Left Checking Out After Biden’s Win 
CLIP 03/23/21
Ya Burnt: Pepe Le Pew, Piers Morgan 
CLIP 03/23/21
Nick Offerman Was Intimidated by Megan Mullally’s Success When They First Met
CLIP 03/23/21
Seth Addresses the Mass Shooting in Boulder, Colorado   
CLIP 03/23/21
Feds Consider Sedition Charges for Capitol Riot, Examine Trump’s Role: A Closer Look
CLIP 03/22/21
Griff: Black Hole
CLIP 03/22/21
Seth Talks About Biden Tripping on Air Force One Steps 
CLIP 03/22/21
Eddie Izzard Ran 32 Marathons in 31 Days
CLIP 03/22/21
If the COVID-19 Vaccines Interviewed for a Job
CLIP 03/22/21
Ken Jeong Addresses the Rise of Hate Crimes Against Asian-Americans
CLIP 03/22/21
Kevin McCarthy Hires Trump's Political Director in Hopes to Win Back the House
CLIP 03/22/21
Trump Disses Meghan Markle, Biden's COVID Vaccine News: Late Night’s News of the Week
CLIP 03/19/21
Nico Hiraga Reveals His Shocking Celebrity Crush
CLIP 03/18/21
Sarah Silverman Played a Columbo Magic Trick on Her Boyfriend
CLIP 03/18/21
CORRECTIONS: Week of Monday March 15
CLIP 03/18/21
Trump Planning to Sit for 12 Book Interviews
CLIP 03/18/21
McConnell Threatens "Scorched Earth" as GOP Attacks Voting Rights: A Closer Look
CLIP 03/18/21
Karen Chee Addresses the Atlanta Shooting
CLIP 03/18/21
Seth's New Favorite Show Is Tiny Secret Whispers
CLIP 03/18/21
Fox News Demands Biden Give Trump Credit for the COVID Vaccines: A Closer Look
CLIP 03/17/21
Trump Urges Americans to Get Coronavirus Vaccine
CLIP 03/17/21
Dr. Anthony Fauci Loves Kate McKinnon's SNL Impression of Him
CLIP 03/17/21
Dr. Anthony Fauci Breaks Down the COVID-19 Variants
CLIP 03/17/21
Diane von Furstenberg Loves Taking Photos on Zoom Calls
CLIP 03/17/21
Biden Says U.S. Is on Track to Administer 100 Million Vaccine Doses
CLIP 03/16/21
Seth Spoils the Latest Episode of Tiny Secret Whispers
CLIP 03/16/21
Mark Harris on Working with Elaine May for his Mike Nichols Biography
CLIP 03/16/21
Joel McHale Is a Workaholic
CLIP 03/16/21
Yara Shahidi Says She Belongs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
CLIP 03/16/21
Jokes Seth Can’t Tell: Utah Black History Museum, Subaru Forester Named Best SUV
CLIP 03/16/21
Jennifer Garner Is Scared for Her Family's Next Yes Day
CLIP 03/15/21
Trump Criticizes Meghan Markle After Oprah Interview
CLIP 03/15/21
Rep. Jamie Raskin Was Startled by the Outcome of Trump's Second Impeachment
CLIP 03/15/21
Amber Ruffin Recaps the 2021 Grammy Awards
CLIP 03/15/21
Top Democrats Call on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to Resign: A Closer Look
CLIP 03/15/21
Biden's COVID Relief Bill, Harry and Meghan’s Interview: Late Night’s News of the Week
CLIP 03/12/21
Biden Signs COVID Relief Bill on One-Year Anniversary of the Pandemic: A Closer Look
CLIP 03/12/21
Amy Poehler Reveals Who She Wants to Play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe 
CLIP 03/12/21
Amy Poehler Doesn’t Like People 
CLIP 03/12/21
Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill   
CLIP 03/12/21
Phoebe Bridgers Talks Annoying Neighbors and her Grammy Nominations  
CLIP 03/12/21
CORRECTIONS: Week of Monday March 8
CLIP 03/12/21
Bill Gates Thinks America Will Solve the Climate Crisis   
CLIP 03/11/21
Bill Gates Thinks Not Wearing a Mask Is Like Not Wearing Pants 
CLIP 03/11/21
Congress Passes $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill 
CLIP 03/11/21
Carol Channing Is Audra McDonald’s Xanax 
CLIP 03/11/21
Fox News Defends Piers Morgan and Pepe Le Pew as COVID Bill Passes: A Closer Look
CLIP 03/11/21
Dakota Johnson Doesn’t Need Career Advice from Don Johnson 
CLIP 03/10/21
  • Season 8
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.