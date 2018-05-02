Donald Trump's Questions for Robert Mueller: How Do You President?

Seth Meyers reviews a list of questions President Trump would like to ask Robert Mueller.
Appearing:Seth Meyers
Tags: Late, Night, with, Seth, Meyers, seth meyers, late night with seth meyers, carter mclean, kathy griffin, parker posey, lost in space, jonny sun, jomny sun, donald trump, questions, robert mueller
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.