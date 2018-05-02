Late Night with Seth Meyers
WEEKNIGHTS 12:35/11:35c

Donald Trump's Questions for Robert Mueller: How Do You President?

CLIP05/01/18
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Seth Meyers reviews a list of questions President Trump would like to ask Robert Mueller.

Appearing:Seth Meyers
Tags: Late, Night, with, Seth, Meyers, seth meyers, late night with seth meyers, carter mclean, kathy griffin, parker posey, lost in space, jonny sun, jomny sun, donald trump, questions, robert mueller
S5 E971 minHighlightTalk and InterviewLate Night
2017
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (96)

Trump and GOP Allies Try to Out Ukraine Whistleblower: A Closer Look
CLIP 11/07/19
Ya Burnt: Couples Costumes, Podcasts
CLIP 11/06/19
Bad Sponsors: Family-Sized Toilets, Just the Juice Vienna Sausages
CLIP 11/06/19
Kristin Chenoweth Was Blown Away by a 10-Year-Old Ariana Grande’s Voice
CLIP 11/06/19
Sinéad Burke Says Fashion Has the Power to Change Society
CLIP 11/06/19
Kristin Chenoweth Has a Complex Airplane Sanitization Ritual
CLIP 11/06/19
Michael Kelly Was Hit by a Car While Bicycling in New York City
CLIP 11/06/19
Roger Stone’s Trial Begins 
CLIP 11/06/19
The Hold Steady: Meet Me in the Lobby
CLIP 11/06/19
Gloria Steinem Says Feminism Hasn’t Changed Since the ‘60s
CLIP 11/05/19
President Trump Is Moving to Florida
CLIP 11/05/19
Trump Lies and Stonewalls as Impeachment Inquiry Ramps Up: A Closer Look
CLIP 11/05/19
Wilco: Love Is Everywhere (Beware)
CLIP 11/05/19
Gloria Steinem Explains How Men Can Benefit from Feminism
CLIP 11/05/19
Questlove’s Dad Didn’t Know The Roots Were a Band Until Their Second Album
CLIP 11/05/19
Jokes Seth Can't Tell with Gloria Steinem
CLIP 11/05/19
The Late NightCap: Trump Isn’t Sure if Navy Seals Aren’t Actually Real Seals
CLIP 11/02/19
Seth's Favorite Jokes of the Week: Halloween at the White House, Irish Town’s World Record
CLIP 11/01/19
What Does Millennial Late Night Writer Karen Chee Know: MC Hammer, Thigh Masters
CLIP 10/31/19
Miranda Lambert: Mess with My Head
CLIP 10/31/19
Timothée Chalamet on ‘The King’ and Meeting Co-Star Emma Watson
CLIP 10/31/19
House Votes to Advance Impeachment Inquiry: A Closer Look
CLIP 10/31/19
Cynthia Erivo’s Avatar Halloween Costume Took Three Hours to Prepare
CLIP 10/31/19
The House Passes Impeachment Resolution
CLIP 10/31/19
Miranda Lambert: Bluebird
CLIP 10/31/19
Amy McGrath Shares Her Strategy for Unseating Sen. Mitch McConnell
CLIP 10/30/19
Trump Calls the Impeachment Inquiry a Witch Hunt Hoax
CLIP 10/30/19
John Krasinski Performed in Chris Hayes’ College Production of Die Hard: The Musical
CLIP 10/30/19
Joel Kim Booster’s New Neighbors Are Ruining His Halloween Costume Plans
CLIP 10/30/19
Joel Kim Booster Spent His Childhood Memorizing Sections of the Bible
CLIP 10/30/19
John Krasinski Thinks Emily Blunt’s Dad Is the Greatest Human Ever
CLIP 10/30/19
Republicans Compare Impeachment to "a Horror Movie": A Closer Look
CLIP 10/30/19
Amy McGrath Talks Running as a Democrat in Kentucky, Impeachment and Parenting
CLIP 10/30/19
Halloween Frights with Late Night’s Amber Ruffin
CLIP 10/30/19
Hey! Trump Allies Attack Lt. Col. Vindman
CLIP 10/29/19
Alex Moffat Gets Mistaken for Eric Trump
CLIP 10/29/19
Emma Thompson on Writing Last Christmas and Hedgehogs in the UK
CLIP 10/29/19
President Trump and Melania Host Trick-or-Treaters at The White House
CLIP 10/29/19
Alex Moffat Was on an Acrobatic Dunk Team for the Chicago Bulls
CLIP 10/29/19
Seth Explains Teen Slang: Yeezer, Snacc-o’-Lantern
CLIP 10/29/19
Rihanna Texted Jeremy O. Harris During His Broadway Show, Slave Play
CLIP 10/29/19
Whistleblower Mildred Mildew on the Royal Oaks Community Garden Scandal
CLIP 10/29/19
Rudy Giuliani Butt-Dials Reporter; Trump Booed at World Series: A Closer Look
CLIP 10/28/19
Crowds Boo President Trump at the World Series
CLIP 10/28/19
Sen. Kamala Harris Talks About Why She Loves Iowa and Maya Rudolph Impersonating Her
CLIP 10/28/19
One of Seth's Writers Explains a Joke: Trump Celebrates Diwali 
CLIP 10/28/19
Omar Apollo: Ashamed
CLIP 10/28/19
Mark Duplass and His Brother Made a Movie They Were Too Ashamed Of to Release
CLIP 10/28/19
Mark Duplass Barely Dodged a #MeToo Scandal
CLIP 10/28/19
Sen. Kamala Harris Discusses the Death of al-Baghdadi and the Impeachment Inquiry
CLIP 10/28/19
The Late NightCap: Trump Sounds Like He Breathes Out of a Hole Humans Don't Have
CLIP 10/26/19
Seth's Favorite Jokes of the Week: The G7 Conference, Biden’s Campaign Expenses
CLIP 10/25/19
Willem Dafoe Worked as a Nude Model
CLIP 10/24/19
Kathryn Hahn Lied About Renting an Adult Video
CLIP 10/24/19
Kathryn Hahn Pranked Mark Rylance While Acting in a Broadway Play
CLIP 10/24/19
A$AP Ferg: Jet Lag
CLIP 10/24/19
Seth Tries to Resist the Siren’s Call of the Florida Man Joke
CLIP 10/24/19
Republicans Can’t Defend Trump’s Corrupt Abuses of Power: A Closer Look
CLIP 10/24/19
99% of White Evangelicals Oppose Impeaching Trump
CLIP 10/24/19
Jesse Plemons’ First Memory Is Acting in a Coke Commercial When He Was Two
CLIP 10/23/19
Jesse Plemons Dishes on Filming El Camino and The Irishman
CLIP 10/23/19
Brooks Wheelan Stand-Up Performance
CLIP 10/23/19
Jessica Biel Listens to True Crime Podcasts While Working Out
CLIP 10/23/19
The White House Attacks the Ambassador to Ukraine
CLIP 10/23/19
Jessica Biel Would Love to Work in a Morgue
CLIP 10/23/19
Republicans Storm Impeachment Hearing After Bombshell Testimony: A Closer Look
CLIP 10/23/19
Amber Ruffin Addresses Donald Trump’s Lynching Comments
CLIP 10/22/19
James Spader Had a Naked Run-In with a Home Invader
CLIP 10/22/19
James Spader’s First Halloween Prank Was a Failure
CLIP 10/22/19
Alison Roman Prepares a Rib Roast While Sipping a Martini
CLIP 10/22/19
Trump Compares Impeachment Proceedings to a Lynching
CLIP 10/22/19
Tim Meadows Shares a Personal Message from Will Forte to Seth
CLIP 10/22/19
Late Night Democratic Presidential Debate Round Four
CLIP 10/22/19
Mariska Hargitay Reveals the Origins of Olivia Benson’s Love of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
CLIP 10/21/19
Mariska Hargitay Was Fired from a Power Rangers Movie
CLIP 10/21/19
Trump Lashes Out After G7 Controversy, Mulvaney’s Ukraine Confession: A Closer Look
CLIP 10/21/19
Lizzy Caplan’s Meeting with President Obama Did Not Go Well
CLIP 10/21/19
Trump Will No Longer Host G7 Conference at His Florida Golf Resort
CLIP 10/21/19
Sam Fender: The Borders
CLIP 10/21/19
Best of John Mulaney on Late Night with Seth Meyers
CLIP 10/16/19
The Late NightCap: Jeanine Pirro Is an Angry Fox News Version of Jerry Seinfeld
CLIP 10/12/19
Seth's Favorite Jokes of the Week: Catholic Priest Celibacy, Biden Supports Impeachment
CLIP 10/11/19
Les Savy Fav: Let’s Get Out of Here
CLIP 10/10/19
Seth Tests out a New Interactive TV Show: Wild Choices with Chip Grit
CLIP 10/10/19
Fox News Poll Finds 51% in Favor of Impeachment  
CLIP 10/10/19
Sam Rockwell Took a SoulCycle Class with Usher
CLIP 10/10/19
Rudy Giuliani Associates Arrested as Support for Impeachment Rises: A Closer Look
CLIP 10/10/19
Lucy Boynton’s Audition for The Politician Was Terrifying
CLIP 10/10/19
Joe Biden Comes Out in Support of Impeaching President Trump
CLIP 10/09/19
Trump Declares Himself Above the Constitution: A Closer Look
CLIP 10/09/19
Ted Danson Talks About the Emotional Final Season of the Good Place
CLIP 10/09/19
Elizabeth Olsen Struggles with Keeping Marvel Secrets
CLIP 10/09/19
Diane von Furstenberg’s Connection with the Statue of Liberty Is Deeply Personal
CLIP 10/09/19
Ted Danson Spoiled The Good Place’s Big Twist for John Krasinski
CLIP 10/09/19
Kenan Thompson Took Selfies During Lorne Michaels’ Somber Emmy Acceptance Speech
CLIP 10/08/19
58% of Americans Support the Impeachment Inquiry into President Trump
CLIP 10/08/19
Season 7
  • Season 7
  • Season 6
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.