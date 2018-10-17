Donald J. Trump's Guide to Republican Greatness

Donald J. Trump reads a book about his 2016 election win and other highlights of his presidency.
Appearing:Seth Meyers
Tags: Late, Night, with, Seth, Meyers, Tags: donald trump, president trump, republicans, 2016 election, abraham lincoln, 2018 midterm elections, stormy daniels, vladimir putin, russia, gop, roy moore, obamacare, late night, seth meyers, web exclusive
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.