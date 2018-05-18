Late Night with Seth Meyers
Amber's Minute of Fury: Roseanne, Racist White People

CLIP05/17/18
Late Night writer Amber focuses her minute of fury on a troubling episode of Roseanne and a series of racist incidents that made the news.

Clips (100)

The Late NightCap: Week of 10/7/19
CLIP 10/12/19
Seth's Favorite Jokes of the Week: Catholic Priest Celibacy, Biden Supports Impeachment
CLIP 10/11/19
Les Savy Fav: Let’s Get Out of Here
CLIP 10/10/19
Seth Tests out a New Interactive TV Show: Wild Choices with Chip Grit
CLIP 10/10/19
Fox News Poll Finds 51% in Favor of Impeachment  
CLIP 10/10/19
Sam Rockwell Took a SoulCycle Class with Usher
CLIP 10/10/19
Rudy Giuliani Associates Arrested as Support for Impeachment Rises: A Closer Look
CLIP 10/10/19
Lucy Boynton’s Audition for The Politician Was Terrifying
CLIP 10/10/19
Joe Biden Comes Out in Support of Impeaching President Trump
CLIP 10/09/19
Trump Declares Himself Above the Constitution: A Closer Look
CLIP 10/09/19
Ted Danson Talks About the Emotional Final Season of the Good Place
CLIP 10/09/19
Elizabeth Olsen Struggles with Keeping Marvel Secrets
CLIP 10/09/19
Diane von Furstenberg’s Connection with the Statue of Liberty Is Deeply Personal
CLIP 10/09/19
Ted Danson Spoiled The Good Place’s Big Twist for John Krasinski
CLIP 10/09/19
Kenan Thompson Took Selfies During Lorne Michaels’ Somber Emmy Acceptance Speech
CLIP 10/08/19
58% of Americans Support the Impeachment Inquiry into President Trump
CLIP 10/08/19
Hey! Republicans and the Intelligence Agencies
CLIP 10/08/19
David Harbour Gets SNL Sketch Pitches from Late Night’s Mike Scollins
CLIP 10/08/19
Kenan Thompson Didn’t Write an SNL Sketch Until His Fifth Season
CLIP 10/08/19
David Remnick Talks About the Impeachment Inquiry, Eroding Trump’s Base and Putin
CLIP 10/08/19
Live New Yorker Cartoons: Parsley, Puritans
CLIP 10/08/19
David Remnick Is Daunted by Interviewing Terry Gross at the New Yorker Festival
CLIP 10/08/19
Kenan Thompson Used His Star Power to See Stevie Wonder and Green Day Without Tickets
CLIP 10/08/19
Trump Defends Pulling American Troops Out of Syria
CLIP 10/07/19
David Harbour Calls the Duffer Brothers to Ask About Hopper’s Fate on Stranger Things
CLIP 10/07/19
David Harbour’s Theatre Troupe Received an Abysmal Review from The New York Times
CLIP 10/07/19
Ryan Eggold’s Early Roles Included Beck Bennett’s Murderous Son and a Werewolf Boyfriend
CLIP 10/07/19
GOP Says Trump Was Joking About China as Damning Ukraine Texts Emerge: A Closer Look
CLIP 10/07/19
Lauren Daigle: Still Rolling Stones
CLIP 10/07/19
The Late NightCap: Week of 9/30/19
CLIP 10/05/19
Seth's Favorite Jokes of the Week: Trump’s Border “Moot”, Red Rover
CLIP 10/04/19
Beth Ditto Plays the Spoons
CLIP 10/03/19
Trump Publicly Asks Ukraine to Investigate Biden Amid Impeachment: A Closer Look
CLIP 10/03/19
Billy Bob Thornton’s Grandparents’ House Was Raided by the FBI
CLIP 10/03/19
Trump Publicly Suggests China and Ukraine Investigate the Biden Family
CLIP 10/03/19
Lauv with Anne-Marie: lonely
CLIP 10/03/19
Martin Scorsese Advised Billy Bob Thornton to Not Cut Down Sling Blade
CLIP 10/03/19
Impeachment Commercial
CLIP 10/03/19
Rep. Katie Porter Has a Bingo Board of Phrases from Witness Testimony
CLIP 10/02/19
Zazie Beetz Knitted a Hat for Her Cat
CLIP 10/02/19
Nick Kroll’s Fan Got a Tattoo of His Signature
CLIP 10/02/19
Dr. Ben Carson Sent Rep. Katie Porter a Box of Oreos
CLIP 10/02/19
Trump Wanted the Border to Be a Water-Filled Trench with Snakes and Alligators
CLIP 10/02/19
Trump Is Having an Impeachment Meltdown: A Closer Look
CLIP 10/02/19
Nick Kroll Knows How to Make Love to a Dog
CLIP 10/02/19
Gary Gulman’s Wife, Mom and Therapist Were All in His Comedy Special
CLIP 10/01/19
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Might Revisit Her Fleabag Character Eventually
CLIP 10/01/19
Seth and His Writers Debate if It’s Carib-BE-an or Ca-RIB-bean
CLIP 10/01/19
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Compares the London Tube to the NYC Subway
CLIP 10/01/19
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Was on Trump’s Ukraine Phone Call
CLIP 10/01/19
The Kind of Story We Need Right Now: Woman Scares Off Wild Cougar with Metallica Song
CLIP 10/01/19
Gary Gulman Tweets Daily Tips for Aspiring Stand-Up Comedians
CLIP 10/01/19
Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Mom Made Him Write as a Punishment
CLIP 10/01/19
Avril Lavigne: Tell Me It’s Over
CLIP 09/30/19
Chris Hayes on the Increasing Speed of the Impeachment Investigation
CLIP 09/30/19
House Democrats Subpoena Rudy Giuliani for Documents on Ukraine
CLIP 09/30/19
Sean Casey and Kevin Millar Make Their MLB Predictions
CLIP 09/30/19
Chris Hayes Explains the Three Categories of Impeachment Reactions
CLIP 09/30/19
Trump and GOP Melt Down Amid Ukraine Scandal, Impeachment: A Closer Look
CLIP 09/30/19
Seth's Favorite Jokes of the Week: Trump at the UN, Impeachment Proceedings
CLIP 09/27/19
President Trump Is in Denial About the Gravity of Impeachment
CLIP 09/26/19
Whistleblower Alleges Trump Cover-Up of Ukraine Scandal: A Closer Look
CLIP 09/26/19
Fred Armisen, Art Aficionado: Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies by Claude Monet
CLIP 09/26/19
Woody Harrelson Had a Bizarre Dinner with Trump, Melania and Jesse Ventura
CLIP 09/26/19
Kieran Culkin Is Proud of His Newborn Daughter’s Farts
CLIP 09/26/19
Bobby Flay Whips Up Guacamole and a Pimiento Cheese Dip Perfect for Game Day
CLIP 09/26/19
Edi Patterson Hilariously Impersonates Her Grandfather’s Creepy Caretaker
CLIP 09/25/19
Anna Kendrick Is Proud of Amsterdam’s Petite Sex Workers
CLIP 09/25/19
President Trump Meets with the President of Ukraine at the UN
CLIP 09/25/19
Trump Releases Damning Ukraine Memo Amid Impeachment Inquiry: A Closer Look
CLIP 09/25/19
Kal Penn Hired a Coach to Prepare for Throwing the First Pitch at a Mets Game
CLIP 09/25/19
Fred Armisen, Art Aficionado: The Potato Eaters by Vincent van Gogh
CLIP 09/24/19
Bradley Whitford Knows You Want to Hook Up with the Hot Priest from Fleabag
CLIP 09/24/19
Gwen Stefani Plans On Beating Blake Shelton on This Season of The Voice
CLIP 09/24/19
Gwen Stefani’s Kids Use Her for Her Famous Connections
CLIP 09/24/19
Nancy Pelosi Opens a Formal Impeachment Inquiry Against Trump
CLIP 09/24/19
Emily Spivey and Seth Sing Lines from a Rejected Michael McDonald SNL Sketch
CLIP 09/24/19
Everything Emily Spivey Writes Secretly Takes Place in the South and in the ‘80s
CLIP 09/24/19
Ya Burnt: Vaping, Primary Debates
CLIP 09/24/19
Trump Pressured Ukraine to Meddle in the 2020 Election: A Closer Look
CLIP 09/23/19
One of Seth's Writers Explains a Joke: Change Des Moines
CLIP 09/23/19
Nancy Pelosi Calls for Whistleblower Report to Be Made Public
CLIP 09/23/19
Liza Koshy’s Dad Made Her Delete All Her Vine Followers
CLIP 09/23/19
Jade Bird: Love Has All Been Done Before
CLIP 09/23/19
Hasan Minhaj Was Barred from an Indian Political Rally That Trump Attended
CLIP 09/23/19
Best of Bill Hader on Late Night with Seth Meyers
CLIP 09/23/19
Margaret Atwood Reads Seth Meyers’ Palm
CLIP 09/19/19
Trump’s New Border Wall Is Too Hot to Climb
CLIP 09/19/19
Seth's Favorite Jokes of the Week: Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars, Justin Trudeau
CLIP 09/19/19
Glenn Howerton Played a Sex Doll on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
CLIP 09/19/19
Andrew Yang on Universal Basic Income and Measuring Our Economic Health
CLIP 09/19/19
Glenn Howerton and His Wife Got Very Seasick on Their Romantic Boat Ride
CLIP 09/19/19
Whistleblower Claims Trump Made “Troubling” Promise to Foreign Leader: A Closer Look
CLIP 09/19/19
Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments Continues The Handmaid’s Tale from New Perspectives
CLIP 09/19/19
Warren Surges as Democrats Focus on Trump’s Corruption: A Closer Look
CLIP 09/18/19
What Does Millennial Late Night Writer Karen Chee Know: Vanilla Ice, Budweiser Frogs
CLIP 09/18/19
Sara Gilbert’s Nickname on Roseanne Was Scuffy
CLIP 09/18/19
Chelsea Handler’s DUI Class Inspired Her to Get Into Comedy
CLIP 09/18/19
Trump Claims No One Loves Hispanics More Than Him
CLIP 09/18/19
Tove Lo: Sweettalk my Heart
CLIP 09/18/19
